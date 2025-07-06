Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Yankees play the New York Mets.

Yankees vs Mets Game Info

New York Yankees (48-41) vs. New York Mets (52-38)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Coverage: SNY

Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-240) | NYM: (+194)

NYY: (-240) | NYM: (+194) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-140) | NYM: +1.5 (+116)

NYY: -1.5 (-140) | NYM: +1.5 (+116) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 10-2, 2.13 ERA vs Chris Devenski (Mets) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (10-2) against the Mets and Chris Devenski. Fried's team is 11-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team is 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Devenski never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (58%)

Yankees vs Mets Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -240 favorite, while the Mets are a +194 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Mets Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are -140 to cover, while the Mets are +116 to cover.

Yankees vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Mets on July 6, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 45 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -240 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 88 games with a total this season.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 38-50-0 against the spread.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 11-15 in those games.

The Mets have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Mets have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-46-2).

The Mets have a 44-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.471), slugging percentage (.731) and total hits (118) this season. He has a .361 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified, he is 60th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .311 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 87 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.343/.425.

Anthony Volpe is batting .222 with a .300 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto a has .401 on-base percentage to lead the Mets. He's batting .267 while slugging .514.

Including all qualified players, he is 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 19th in slugging.

Soto heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 98 hits and has a club-high .547 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Francisco Lindor is batting .261 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Yankees vs Mets Head to Head

7/5/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7/4/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5/18/2025: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5/17/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5/16/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7/24/2024: 12-3 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7/23/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6/26/2024: 12-2 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6/25/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7/26/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

