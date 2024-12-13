Ravens vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15
In NFL action on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens face the New York Giants.
Ravens vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Ravens win (78.4%)
Ravens vs Giants Point Spread
The Ravens are 16.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Ravens are +100 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -122 to cover as a 16.5-point underdog.
Ravens vs Giants Over/Under
The over/under for the Ravens versus Giants game on Dec. 15 has been set at 42.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Ravens vs Giants Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Ravens, New York is the underdog at +870, and Baltimore is -1408 playing on the road.
Ravens vs Giants Betting Trends
- Baltimore is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of 13 Ravens games so far this season, 10 have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, the Giants are 4-9-0 this year.
- This year, four of the Giants' 13 games have gone over the point total.
Ravens vs Giants Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: BAL: (-1408) | NYG: (+870)
- Spread: BAL: -16.5 (100) | NYG: +16.5 (-122)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
