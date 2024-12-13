FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Chargers vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Data Skrive

Chargers vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Los Angeles Chargers versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chargers vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chargers win (52.4%)

Chargers vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Chargers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -118 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chargers vs Buccaneers Over/Under

Chargers versus Buccaneers, on Dec. 15, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Chargers vs Buccaneers Moneyline

The Chargers vs Buccaneers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -156 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +132 underdog on the road.

Chargers vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

  • Los Angeles' record against the spread is 9-3-1.
  • The Chargers are unbeaten ATS (5-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Out of 13 Chargers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, the Buccaneers are 8-5-0 this year.
  • Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or greater, Tampa Bay is 3-1.
  • There have been eight Buccaneers games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Chargers vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LAC: (-156) | TB: (+132)
  • Spread: LAC: -3 (-104) | TB: +3 (-118)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

