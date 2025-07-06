Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (53-36) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-42)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-198) | STL: (+166)

CHC: (-198) | STL: (+166) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125)

CHC: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 8-3, 2.65 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-8, 4.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (8-3) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (3-8) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Boyd and his team are 7-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Boyd's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-3. The Cardinals are 8-8-0 ATS in Fedde's 16 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 3-8 in Fedde's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (63.7%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -198 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Cubs are +104 to cover, and the Cardinals are -125.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Cardinals on July 6 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 41, or 70.7%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 87 opportunities.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 43-44-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together a 26-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52% of those games).

St. Louis has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer in three chances.

In the 89 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-40-3).

The Cardinals have a 49-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515. He's batting .283 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .270 with 20 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average is 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Seiya Suzuki has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.318/.551.

Suzuki enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Michael Busch has 81 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .293 with 35 extra-base hits.

Busch brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .550 with a double, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .431. Both lead the Cardinals. He's batting .296.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Donovan heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .244 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is currently 113th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Alec Burleson has totaled 78 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .227 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

