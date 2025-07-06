Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals.

Red Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (45-45) vs. Washington Nationals (37-52)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NESN

Red Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-270) | WSH: (+220)

BOS: (-270) | WSH: (+220) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-160) | WSH: +1.5 (+132)

BOS: -1.5 (-160) | WSH: +1.5 (+132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 8-4, 2.34 ERA vs Shinnosuke Ogasawara (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Crochet (8-4, 2.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Shinnosuke Ogasawara. When Crochet starts, his team is 9-9-0 against the spread this season. Crochet's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. Ogasawara's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (64.4%)

Red Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Nationals, Boston is the favorite at -270, and Washington is +220 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +132.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Nationals on July 6, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 28, or 50.9%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 89 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 46-43-0 against the spread in their 89 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 67 total times this season. They've finished 32-35 in those games.

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 85 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-38-1).

The Nationals have a 45-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season. He has a .255 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Duran will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .237 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in the majors.

Rafaela brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team in OBP (.326) and total hits (65) this season.

Trevor Story is batting .252 with a .293 OBP and 51 RBI for Boston this season.

Story brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 96 hits with a .391 on-base percentage and a .553 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .288.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams has 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .286. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .265.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Red Sox vs Nationals Head to Head

7/5/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/4/2025: 11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/10/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/17/2023: 10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/16/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/15/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

