Lions vs Bills Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Detroit Lions taking on the Buffalo Bills.

Lions vs Bills Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (62.6%)

Lions vs Bills Point Spread

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites against the Bills. The Lions are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bills are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Bills Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Lions-Bills game on Dec. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Lions vs Bills Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +116 underdog on the road.

Lions vs Bills Betting Trends

Detroit has covered the spread nine times in 13 games.

The Lions are 8-4 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Out of 13 Lions games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

The Bills have eight wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Buffalo has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The Bills have seen nine of their 13 games hit the over.

Lions vs Bills Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | BUF: (+116)

DET: (-134) | BUF: (+116) Spread: DET: -2.5 (-110) | BUF: +2.5 (-110)

DET: -2.5 (-110) | BUF: +2.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

