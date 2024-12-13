Eagles vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eagles vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (70.2%)

Eagles vs Steelers Point Spread

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Eagles are -110 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Steelers Over/Under

The over/under for Eagles-Steelers on Dec. 15 is 42.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Eagles vs Steelers Moneyline

The Eagles vs Steelers moneyline has the Eagles as a -250 favorite, while the Steelers are a +205 underdog on the road.

Eagles vs Steelers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has eight wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

The Eagles have one win ATS (1-4) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 13 Eagles games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The Steelers' record against the spread is 10-3-0.

The Steelers have played 13 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Eagles vs Steelers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-250) | PIT: (+205)

PHI: (-250) | PIT: (+205) Spread: PHI: -5.5 (-110) | PIT: +5.5 (-110)

PHI: -5.5 (-110) | PIT: +5.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

