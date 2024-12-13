Jets vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

NFL action on Sunday includes the New York Jets facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jets vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (53.1%)

Jets vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Jets are 3.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Jets are -102 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Jets vs Jaguars Over/Under

An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Jets-Jaguars on Dec. 15, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Jets vs Jaguars Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +144 underdog despite being at home.

Jets vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Against the spread, New York is 4-9-0 this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Jets have two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been seven Jets games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

The Jaguars' record against the spread is 8-5-0.

Jacksonville's ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 7-2.

Out of 13 Jaguars games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Jets vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NYJ: (-172) | JAX: (+144)

NYJ: (-172) | JAX: (+144) Spread: NYJ: -3.5 (-102) | JAX: +3.5 (-120)

NYJ: -3.5 (-102) | JAX: +3.5 (-120) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

