NFL

Chiefs vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Chiefs vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Cleveland Browns.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chiefs win (66.4%)

Chiefs vs Browns Point Spread

The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Chiefs are -105 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -115 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Browns Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Chiefs-Browns on Dec. 15, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Chiefs vs Browns Moneyline

Kansas City is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +188 underdog at home.

Chiefs vs Browns Betting Trends

  • Kansas City's record against the spread is 4-8-1.
  • As a 4.5-point favorite or greater, the Chiefs have one win ATS (1-7-1) this season.
  • There have been six Chiefs games (out of 13) that went over the total this season.
  • The Browns are 4-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • Cleveland has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • The Browns have played 13 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

Chiefs vs Browns Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: KC: (-220) | CLE: (+188)
  • Spread: KC: -4.5 (-105) | CLE: +4.5 (-115)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

