Bengals vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals versus the Tennessee Titans is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Bengals vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (55.2%)

Bengals vs Titans Point Spread

The Bengals are 4.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Bengals are -120 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -102 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for Bengals-Titans on Dec. 15 is 46.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bengals vs Titans Moneyline

The Bengals vs Titans moneyline has Cincinnati as a -235 favorite, while Tennessee is a +194 underdog at home.

Bengals vs Titans Betting Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-6-0 this season.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Bengals are 4-2.

The Bengals have played 13 games this season and nine of them have hit the over.

The Titans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Tennessee has one win ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Out of 13 Titans games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Bengals vs Titans Odds & Spread

