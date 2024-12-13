Broncos vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The Denver Broncos are among the NFL teams in action on Sunday, up against the Indianapolis Colts.

Broncos vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (67.1%)

Broncos vs Colts Point Spread

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Broncos are -122 to cover the spread, while the Colts are +100 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Colts Over/Under

Broncos versus Colts on Dec. 15 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Broncos vs Colts Moneyline

Indianapolis is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Denver is a -210 favorite on the road.

Broncos vs Colts Betting Trends

Denver's record against the spread is 10-3-0.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Broncos are 3-0 against the spread.

There have been eight Broncos games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

Against the spread, the Colts are 8-5-0 this season.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread.

The Colts have seen six of their 13 games go over the point total.

Broncos vs Colts Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DEN: (-210) | IND: (+176)

DEN: (-210) | IND: (+176) Spread: DEN: -3.5 (-122) | IND: +3.5 (100)

DEN: -3.5 (-122) | IND: +3.5 (100) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

