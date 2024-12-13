Cardinals vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (72.7%)

Cardinals vs Patriots Point Spread

The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Cardinals are -105 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Cardinals vs Patriots Over/Under

Cardinals versus Patriots on Dec. 15 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Cardinals vs Patriots Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Patriots, Arizona is the favorite at -275, and New England is +225 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Patriots Betting Trends

Arizona has covered the spread eight times in 13 games.

The Cardinals have played 13 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The Patriots are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

New England's ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-5.

Out of 13 Patriots games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

Cardinals vs Patriots Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-275) | NE: (+225)

ARI: (-275) | NE: (+225) Spread: ARI: -6.5 (-105) | NE: +6.5 (-115)

ARI: -6.5 (-105) | NE: +6.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!