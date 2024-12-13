Cardinals vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.
Cardinals vs Patriots Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (72.7%)
Cardinals vs Patriots Point Spread
The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Cardinals are -105 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -115 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.
Cardinals vs Patriots Over/Under
Cardinals versus Patriots on Dec. 15 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.
Cardinals vs Patriots Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Patriots, Arizona is the favorite at -275, and New England is +225 playing on the road.
Cardinals vs Patriots Betting Trends
- Arizona has covered the spread eight times in 13 games.
- The Cardinals have played 13 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.
- The Patriots are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
- New England's ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-5.
- Out of 13 Patriots games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.
Cardinals vs Patriots Odds & Spread
