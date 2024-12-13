FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Texans vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Texans vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Houston Texans taking on the Miami Dolphins.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Texans win (64.3%)

Texans vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Texans are 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Texans are -120 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Dolphins Over/Under

The Texans-Dolphins game on Dec. 15 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Texans vs Dolphins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texans-Dolphins, Houston is the favorite at -148, and Miami is +126 playing on the road.

Texans vs Dolphins Betting Trends

  • Houston is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Texans have two wins ATS (2-6) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Out of 13 Texans games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
  • The Dolphins are 5-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • Miami has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • The Dolphins have seen six of their 13 games hit the over.

Texans vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: HOU: (-148) | MIA: (+126)
  • Spread: HOU: -2.5 (-120) | MIA: +2.5 (-102)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

