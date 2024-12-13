Texans vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15
The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Houston Texans taking on the Miami Dolphins.
Texans vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Texans win (64.3%)
Texans vs Dolphins Point Spread
The Texans are 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Texans are -120 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Texans vs Dolphins Over/Under
The Texans-Dolphins game on Dec. 15 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Texans vs Dolphins Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Texans-Dolphins, Houston is the favorite at -148, and Miami is +126 playing on the road.
Texans vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- Houston is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Texans have two wins ATS (2-6) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of 13 Texans games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- The Dolphins are 5-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- The Dolphins have seen six of their 13 games hit the over.
Texans vs Dolphins Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: HOU: (-148) | MIA: (+126)
- Spread: HOU: -2.5 (-120) | MIA: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
