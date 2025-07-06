Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros.

Dodgers vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-34) vs. Houston Astros (54-35)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: SportsNet LA and SCHN

Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-164) | HOU: (+138)

LAD: (-164) | HOU: (+138) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+122) | HOU: +1.5 (-146)

LAD: -1.5 (+122) | HOU: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 5-3, 4.90 ERA

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers and Ryan Gusto (5-3) for the Astros. Sheehan did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Astros have gone 4-7-0 against the spread when Gusto starts. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Gusto starts this season.

Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.3%)

Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +138 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Astros Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -146.

Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Astros on July 6, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (64.5%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 34-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 50 of 88 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 39-49-0 against the spread in their 88 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have gone 16-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-50-2).

The Astros have collected a 46-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .617, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .384.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 106th.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .293 with a .503 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Pages has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.433) this season, fueled by 77 hits.

Smith brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with three home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 77th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Paredes takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Jake Meyers has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .307.

Cam Smith is hitting .292 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Dodgers vs Astros Head to Head

7/5/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/4/2025: 18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/28/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/26/2024: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/23/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

