Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6
In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Astros Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (56-34) vs. Houston Astros (54-35)
- Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and SCHN
Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-164) | HOU: (+138)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+122) | HOU: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 5-3, 4.90 ERA
The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers and Ryan Gusto (5-3) for the Astros. Sheehan did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Astros have gone 4-7-0 against the spread when Gusto starts. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Gusto starts this season.
Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (54.3%)
Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +138 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Astros Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -146.
Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Astros on July 6, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (64.5%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 34-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 50 of 88 chances this season.
- The Dodgers are 39-49-0 against the spread in their 88 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros have gone 16-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).
- Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.
- In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-50-2).
- The Astros have collected a 46-42-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .617, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .384.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.
- Mookie Betts has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 106th.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.
- Andy Pages is batting .293 with a .503 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.
- Pages has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.433) this season, fueled by 77 hits.
- Smith brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with three home runs, five walks and three RBIs.
Astros Player Leaders
- Isaac Paredes is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .358.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 77th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Paredes takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Jose Altuve is batting .269 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.
- Jake Meyers has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .307.
- Cam Smith is hitting .292 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
Dodgers vs Astros Head to Head
- 7/5/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/4/2025: 18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/28/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/27/2024: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/26/2024: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/25/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/24/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 6/23/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
