Diamondbacks vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

On Sunday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-45) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-48)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSKC

Diamondbacks vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | KC: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | KC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Diamondbacks vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 4.82 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 4-8, 4.95 ERA

The probable starters are Anthony DeSclafani for the Diamondbacks and Michael Lorenzen (4-8) for the Royals. DeSclafani did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Royals have an 11-6-0 ATS record in Lorenzen's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 6-6 record in Lorenzen's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Royals Moneyline

Arizona is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +110 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +152 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -184.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Royals on July 6 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (50.8%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has been victorious 20 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 86 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 40-46-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 27-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 13-18 (41.9%).

The Royals have played in 89 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-53-2).

The Royals have a 46-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 87 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .416.

He is 54th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Josh Naylor leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him ninth, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Naylor enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 81 hits and is batting .255 this season.

Suarez enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 20 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.487) and paces the Royals in hits (104). He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 16th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .372 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .361 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .465.

His batting average is eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .268.

Jonathan India has 18 doubles, four home runs and 33 walks while hitting .246.

Diamondbacks vs Royals Head to Head

7/5/2025: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2024: 8-6 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2024: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/22/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/26/2023: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/25/2023: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2023: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2022: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2022: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

