Packers vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers versus the Seattle Seahawks is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Packers vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (51.7%)

Packers vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Packers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -105 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Seahawks Over/Under

The over/under for Packers-Seahawks on Dec. 15 is 46.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Packers vs Seahawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Packers-Seahawks, Green Bay is the favorite at -142, and Seattle is +120 playing at home.

Packers vs Seahawks Betting Trends

Green Bay has seven wins in 13 games against the spread this year.

The Packers have an ATS record of 4-4 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The Packers have seen six of their 13 games go over the point total.

The Seahawks are 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Seattle is 3-3 against the spread.

The Seahawks have played 13 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Packers vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

