Panthers vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 15

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Carolina Panthers facing the Dallas Cowboys.

Panthers vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (56%)

Panthers vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Panthers are 2.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Panthers are -122 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Panthers vs Cowboys Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Panthers-Cowboys game on Dec. 15, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Panthers vs Cowboys Moneyline

Carolina is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +130 underdog on the road.

Panthers vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Carolina has six wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

The Panthers have played 13 games this year and nine of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Cowboys are 4-9-0 this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Dallas is 3-6.

The Cowboys have played 13 games this season, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Panthers vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

