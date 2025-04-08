2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft: Are Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter Going Above Quarterbacks?

After NFL free agency, we're starting to get a better idea of how the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will shake out.

Some teams made totally unexpected splashes at the quarterback position while others have left the room empty. One landing spot is obvious, but there's great ambiguity around this class' QB2 and QB3 -- both of whom I see as franchise guys. Where will they land?

Draft season is in full swing. The order is set, and the scouting combine is over. While flexible, my top 100 big board is largely set -- and at least 12 at every position. Trade ideas are swirling. Let's dive in.

2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

It turns out my first January mock was right all along.

I've never wavered from Cam Ward in the top spot of the draft, but winds shifted about which team was taking him there. Beefing up the offensive line in free agency seems like what you'd do for a franchise quarterback, no?

I can't blame the Tennessee Titans for falling in love with Ward, whose creativity and swagger led to an awesome 88.7 QBR with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last year. I also can't blame them for not wanting to watch Will Levis make decisions anymore.

Ward is -2000 to be the first pick, according to FanDuel's NFL Draft odds. Once rumored to shop this pick, a large Titans contingent at Ward's pro day might be a sign that they're closed for business.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

There's no doubt the Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

I've made the case for Shedeur Sanders to the Browns, but a 10-to-1 longshot that Sanders is the No. 2 pick implies there's something about him that Cleveland isn't comfortable about this high in the draft.

In their defense, it's also tough to pass on a guy I've dubbed the Shohei Ohtani of football when he's available. Travis Hunter's two-way ability is something we've really never seen in the NFL before outside of Deion Sanders moonlighting at the spot.

Hunter is an immediate solve at corner for numberFire's sixth-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense last year and makes for a fearsome tandem with Denzel Ward, but he's also a dynamic option in spurts opposite Jerry Jeudy.

FanDuel lists Hunter at -135 to be the second pick in the draft, but this situation is fluid. Ideally, I'd move this pick if I was the Browns -- and Hunter is an appealing option for someone to come get.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New York Giants' intentions became pretty clear by signing Russell Wilson in addition to Jameis Winston. Most likely, you don't add one of the most high-profile quarterback prospects ever to that room.

This draft has two generational prospects, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. New York -- probably wisely -- decided they're not passing up on the one available. In this mock, that's Carter.

From a team-building perspective, Carter doesn't solve an immediate need for the Giants with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns in the mix, but he does have experience at off-ball linebacker, and it's plausible that they could move one of those two for draft capital on Friday.

Carter's 12.0 sacks in the Big Ten -- along with his frame, ability to bend, and No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions uniform -- scream Micah Parsons 2.0. He's the type of talent you can't just pass up in a weak draft, and the G-Men already erased their immediate "need" at quarterback.

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots badly needed a generational tackle prospect in this draft class. Missing out on Carter and Hunter, this might be "Option B".

Honestly, Will Campbell might be seen in that light if not for one single factor. Campbell had a historically athletic combine to pair with the second-fewest pressures (18) allowed across FBS last year. That was in the trenches of the SEC with the LSU Tigers.

However, the measurement heard round the league was Campbell's arm length (32.6") at the combine, which magically grew to 33.0" at his pro day. This is shorter than every Pro Bowl tackle in the last 20 years, so there's no precedent for a high-level tackle with his wingspan.

Mike Vrabel and Doug Marrone don't seem concerned about it publicly, and they're in a tough spot with minimal reasons a team would want to trade into No. 4. I think they fill a desperate need.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Mason Graham is the last true clean prospect in the draft, and the rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars probably don't have to get too picky about positions of need.

Graham is the definition of polished with the ability to survive -- and thrive -- as a 1-tech, 3-tech, or 5-tech along an NFL defensive line. He's a matchup nightmare that always is in the right position in terms of hands and pad level.

Duval has pretty decent production from Josh Allen and Travon Walker as exterior rushers, so Graham is that sort of cornerstone inside for a bottom-six defense against both the rush and the pass last year.

There's not really a corner or wide receiver anywhere close to the value the team would need at No. 5, and the trenches are usually the way to build anyway. They'd sprint to turn in this pick.

6. San Francisco 49ers (via Las Vegas)

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With 11 picks in this year's draft, the San Francisco 49ers have ammo to move up for a difference-maker. Armand Membou is that, and I don't think Vegas would need a ton to move down.

Membou joined Campbell, Tristan Wirfs, and Trent Williams as the four tackles in combine history at 315-plus pounds to run a sub-5.00-second 40-yard dash and post a vertical jump of at least 30". He's an athletic freak.

Incredibly light on his feet, Membou's best fit with shorter arms is where he played in college: right tackle in an outside zone scheme. It doesn't get much more perfect than the opposite side of Williams with the Niners.

Expect the Niners to dive deep into a great defensive draft with their remaining selections. I kept this trade from my previous mock draft.

7. New York Jets

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Another team that would love to see Membou on the board is the New York Jets, but if he's gone, the first cornerstone tight end in franchise history could work.

Tyler Warren's gifts make him my clear top tight end in a class I don't see as very deep. Warren was the Penn State Nittany Lions' do-it-all force with wildcat quarterback snaps, handoffs, and a team-best 32.8% target share. It's not hard to see George Kittle or Trey McBride in the fluidity of his hips and ease of movement at his size.

As a pass-catcher, I see Warren as a blue-chip prospect. He's got a lot of work to do in run blocking if a 52.8 grade in the category at Pro Football Focus (PFF) is any indication, though.

Justin Fields has shown glimpses of special and is just 26 years old. I get building around him for the next two years. Warren would give Fields a clear secondary target behind Garrett Wilson, and don't forget about the recent early investments from the team into their offensive line and running backs.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

In the top 10, there's not much more of a slam dunk positional fit than the Carolina Panthers needing an edge rusher.

Carolina's 28% pass rush win rate was second-to-last in the NFL. The defense suffered as a whole when stud defensive tackle Derrick Brown was lost in Week 1, but journeyman Jadeveon Clowney was their leading sack artist (5.5).

Jalon Walker appears to be drifting up the board due to character concerns with a pair of other pass-rushers. Walker isn't a pure EDGE to me, though. At 6'1", 243 pounds, I see a hybrid that can move between rushing and working as an off-ball linebacker.

Walker had four sacks in the SEC Championship with glowing reviews about his character, which former linebacker turned Panthers GM Dan Morgan will probably enjoy.

9. New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New Orleans Saints' marriage with Derek Carr has always been a little bit weird. There's a defined ceiling to where Carr can take a team, and his contract is tradable in June.

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects ever. While some knock his size and tendency to drift in the pocket, you can't argue he, with Hunter, took a Colorado Buffaloes team from one win the year before their arrival to nine wins and competing for a Big 12 title upon leaving.

I could see Sanders thriving in Klint Kubiak's system with designed bootlegs. His accuracy on the run is remarkable -- and arguably better than when he's set. Being indoors will also offset some of the concerns about his arm strength.

New Orleans hasn't invested a top pick into a quarterback in my lifetime. Without an EDGE rusher that makes a ton of sense at No. 9, I think they take this plunge for a star and circle back at that position in Round 2.

10. Chicago Bears

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Raise the banner, Chicago Bears fans. It's a three-peat for the offseason champs of 2023 and 2024.

Chicago acquired three interior offensive linemen that have a Pro Bowl resumé or successful history with Ben Johnson at the onset of free agency, freeing them up to look at defense and a running back in April's draft.

Given Ryan Poles' style of always making the splash, I can't see them passing on Ashton Jeanty if he's there at No. 10. Jeanty's unbelievable 2024 stats and highlights with the Boise State Broncos are well-known at this point, and my pro comparison for him -- Ladainian Tomlinson -- wasn't awarded lightly.

Is a running back in this draft the best possible use of a top-10 pick? No, but Chicago's new coach seems dead set on implementing what made him successful in Detroit, and he'll need an elite running back -- or two -- to do it. He drafted Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 to be a backup.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (via San Francisco)

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The aforementioned Jeanty is often mocked to the Raiders at No. 6. Given that new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly worked with two other top-five running backs in the class with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it seems like a shallow conclusion just because they need an RB.

Instead, I think the Raiders are live for Membou or Walker at that spot, but trading back like this would be ideal. They've got a massive hole at corner, and Jahdae Barron, a 2024 First Team All-American for the Texas Longhorns, is a sublime fit given his comfort in Pete Carroll and Patrick Graham's zone scheme.

Moonlighting at safety and nickel, Barron's versatility gives that duo plenty of options, as well.

Needing a featured tailback, I've projected Quinshon Judkins to the Raiders for weeks -- but on Day 2. I don't see new GM John Spytek taking the plunge after finding so many awesome mid-round running backs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Ranked 40th overall on my board, Tetairoa McMillan will be a name called on April 26th that I just don't see as worth a first-rounder.

However, FanDuel's odds that McMillan is the first wideout taken (-200) speak volumes. It would only be fitting that a Dallas Cowboys team that's struggled to evaluate talent in recent years takes him, ignoring one of the worst interviews I've ever seen from a prospect.

Truthfully, the football fit with McMillan would be best in Dallas among the possibilities. He's a vertical boundary receiver that can move CeeDee Lamb inside and take attention off him.

At 6'5", McMillan's catch radius and size-speed combo are rare, but I'm left wanting so much more in totality. 69.7% of his yardage came in five games against bottom-50 pass defenses (in YPA). Perhaps the Cowboys unlock his true potential.

13. Miami Dolphins

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins would love to trade back and accumulate more picks for a roster that developed a ton of holes in free agency.

However, a key retirement this weekend has forced their hand. Terron Armstead is walking away, leaving the Fins with a gaping hole at left tackle. The only prospect left in the entire draft I'm confident will be okay to start out there right away is Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.

I appear to be higher on consensus than Banks, who -- when healthy -- moves unnaturally for a tackle with a great IQ against the rush. An ankle injury really hampered some of his biggest showcases in 2024.

Flush with weapons for Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins will likely dive into a deep class at cornerback, defensive tackle, and safety in the following rounds. They need a cornerstone at tackle.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

If Tyler Warren goes in the top 10, there will likely be a mad dash to snag Colston Loveland.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah is a lot better than me at this and ranks Loveland as his seventh-best overall prospect. I just don't see it. The lanky tight end fails to separate often with poor blocking and contested-catch metrics. He's a ready-made product; I just see that product most closely resembling Dalton Schultz.

I'd argue this Indianapolis Colts team is as complete as any that missed the postseason a year ago, but that's because of uncertainty at quarterback that can't truly be addressed with this selection. I love Jaxson Dart as much as anyone, but that's football malpractice.

Loveland gives Anthony Richardson one fewer excuse and fills a hole that's largely been empty since Dallas Clark departed.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Outside of Vic Beasley's 15.5-sack season in 2016, the Atlanta Falcons haven't had a productive pass-rusher in over a decade.

They traded for Matthew Judon, but Judon is still on the open market after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Atlanta seems primed to find an EDGE here at No. 15 -- and probably start a run of them in the process.

The bad part about doing this from my lens is having no definitive say on character concerns, and those certainly plague Mike Green of the Marshall Thundering Herd.

On tape, I see a guy who led FBS in sacks (17.0) and blew up a Day 2 tackle prospect at the Senior Bowl. In the rumor mill, sexual assault allegations against the pass-rusher might keep him out of Round 1 altogether.

Enough other mock drafts with better sourcing still believe he'll go in the first 20 picks. His talent is certainly deserving of that.

16. Arizona Cardinals

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

This is great value for the Arizona Cardinals.

I've got James Pearce Jr. as the second-best EDGE in the class -- even as a tough evaluation. In fewer snaps than most other prospects, Pearce still posted 7.5 sacks in the heart of the SEC for the Tennessee Volunteers.

At 6'5" and 245 pounds, he dominated February's combine with a 4.47-second 40 and 31" vertical. He looked like a safety in on-field drills in terms of athleticism.

There are character whispers about Pearce Jr., but it's more immaturity than the serious nature of Green's allegations. With stiffness against the run and a shallow arsenal of moves, he's also just not quite as ready as Marshall's EDGE.

Arizona hosted him on a top-30 visit, so they might be looking his way to fill the team's biggest need.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

I'm keeping this pick from my last mock as the Cincinnati Bengals continue to scorn Trey Hendrickson for some odd reason. Sam Hubbard still is retired, too.

Duke Tobin has a type, and it's just like him to take a toolsy project from a Power 4 school. Shemar Stewart has dominated the Senior Bowl and combine, posting a 4.50-second 40 at the latter. He's a proverbial "workout warrior" on the rise despite just 4.5 total sacks in his three years with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Looking at recent selections like Myles Murphy and Kris Jenkins, it would be quintessential Bengals to take him. Tobin values pedigree and athleticism over production on paper, which is how Joe Burrow keeps losing with 30-plus on the board.

At the very least, Stewart might be the best run defender in the draft from his EDGE spot, so that should help numberFire's seventh-worst rush D from a year ago.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Seattle)

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight picks. I'm not sure eight rookies can be crammed onto their loaded roster, so don't be surprised if Philadelphia moves up for a true difference-maker.

I'm keeping this trade the same from a previous mock. With a former Georgia Bulldogs pass-rusher still on the board, Howie Roseman can get aggressive and fill whatever conceivable "need" the team has from his favorite school with Mykel Williams.

The Eagles lost leading sack man Josh Sweat (8.0 in 2024) and defensive tackle Milton Williams in free agency. They'll almost certainly go front seven with each of their first two picks. At 6'5", 260 pounds with an excellent motor, Williams' production was a bit dicey last season as he battled an ankle issue.

The athletic gifts are rare, though. Giving them to Vic Fangio and an organization that routinely turns these Georgia athletes into stars could be another step toward a repeat for the Birds.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

There's not a better spot than this for Jihaad Campbell, and a shoulder injury could make this Tampa Bay Buccaneers selection a reality.

Tampa has highly prioritized elite athleticism at off-ball linebacker under Jason Licht like Devin White and Lavonte David. Campbell is another in that same mold, running a 4.52 40-yard dash with a 10'7" broad jump. He beat one of my top wideouts, Tre Harris, with that 40 time.

He's not a finished product, and some scouts aren't even certain his best moments won't come as a rusher. That sort of ambiguity -- or flexibility -- is ideal for Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. He'll find a way.

The Bucs' roster is free of truly glaring holes, and the draft's best linebacker in coverage gives them another puzzle piece in their attempts to rebuild a version of their 2021 title team.

20. Denver Broncos

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Dallas taking McMillan would free up a tremendous football fit as the Denver Broncos try to build around Bo Nix.

If Matthew Golden doesn't reach No. 20, this could easily be a running back. Either way, one of the top defenses in football is seeking to add offensive weapons as its next step toward an AFC West title. This class of RBs is one of the deepest I've ever seen, so they can easily address the spot later.

Golden is my colleague Brandon Gdula's top WR prospect, via his analytical model, and that stuns me when I don't think his production matches the value you see on tape. Golden was buried on the Horns' depth chart for most of the season, but injuries allowed him to post 95.0 receiving yards per game in his last six contests despite an injury of his own.

He lit the combine on fire with a 4.29 40-yard dash, which undersells the smooth tempo and route running on film. I see a lot of Chris Olave in his game, and he's an ideal shorter, shiftier compliment to Courtland Sutton in Denver.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Hosting Jaxson Dart on a top-30 visit, I'm hoping the Pittsburgh Steelers make their first positive move at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger's prime.

Personally, the top-three quarterbacks in this class are underrated. I've got higher grades on all of them than I had Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix, and Dart's analytical case is spectacular. My colleague Jim Sannes' model believes Dart is the best analytical passer in the class due to his college stats, age, and efficiency.

I can't believe some aren't saying it doesn't translate to the tape just because the Mississippi Rebels often had pre-determined reads in place. What do you think Brock Purdy is doing? Dart's arm talent, ability to navigate the pocket, and decision making were still fully on display.

Aaron Rodgers is best left on a remote island at this point, and Dart is a great step toward that happening. Weighted for position, he's No. 5 overall in my top 100.

22. Seattle Seahawks (via L.A. Chargers)

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

I've got the Seattle Seahawks playing the board a little bit here, moving back to No. 32 just to leap to No. 22. They have unlimited options with five picks in the first 100 selections.

Either way, I think they'd love to snag Grey Zabel or Tyler Booker in the first round and double up at wide receiver on Day 2. Seattle's tackles actually played well last season, but the interior play was the major reason the team allowed 38 sacks a year ago despite a strong running game.

Zabel seems like a lock to come off the board in Round 1 after an awesome Senior Bowl followed by a great combine, including a 36.5" vert. Having played at four different positions in college, his versatility could mean he goes off the board much earlier than this.

The interior seems like the landing spot for 32" arms, and the Seahawks could use an upgrade at all three spots.

23. Green Bay Packers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I've mocked the Green Bay Packers trading up for Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson. I'm not sure they'll have to at this stage.

Johnson has been on a milk carton since his last college game on October 5th. He was absent from the combine workouts, and now, a new toe injury will keep him from participating at UM's pro day.

The risk of that is sliding behind top performers like a Jahdae Barron in the pecking order at your position.

Still, the 6'2" corner has idea size, speed, and length for the position and, realistically, let his play do the talking during Michigan's 2023 national title run, removing half of the field at a time. He had two picks in just five games during 2024 before the hamstring issue, too.

Green Bay's immediate need is a replacement for the oft-injured Jaire Alexander. I wouldn't be surprised if they moved up to secure one of the best non-Travis Hunter options.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Before Armstead's retirement, the Dolphins seemed primed for a safety. Indianapolis could also take one at No. 14 but signed Camryn Bynum in free agency. If not those two spots, it could be a bit of a wait for Nick Emmanwori.

The top-two safeties are just a couple of spots apart on my board. Emmanwori was one of the combine's biggest winners behind one of the best efforts from a safety ever. At 6'3", 220 pounds, he's huge for the position and ran a 4.40 40-yard dash. There aren't many humans alive that can do what he did in Indianapolis.

That's why I think he'll go before Malaki Starks from Georgia, who is more of a natural mover in coverage. Brian Flores will probably welcome a vicious hitter and box safety to a Minnesota Vikings defense that prides itself on stopping the run. His ball skills are also really solid.

Veteran Harrison Smith isn't a bad guy to take the toolsy athlete under his wing.

25. Houston Texans

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans have a name.

When they traded Laremy Tunsil, the very first thought that crossed my mind was that they must love Josh Simmons -- or someone -- to replace him.

Because of an ACL tear in 2024, Simmons is probably available at this pick. However, you could argue he's in the Will Campbell tier of performance in terms of agility, pad level, and footwork from the limited time we saw him. We also saw him play on both sides of the line in college -- unlike a Membou.

Simmons didn't allow a sack or pressure in six games for the Buckeyes this year. CBS' Pete Prisco thinks he's the best tackle in the draft.

Houston was 22nd or worse in rush block and pass block win rate. Giving C.J. Stroud and Joe Mixon an easier time operating has to be the top priority for a Texans defense that, otherwise, should be one of the best units in the league.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

In my last mock, I had the Los Angeles Rams upgrading pending free agent Alaric Jackson. Instead, they gave him $57 million. I'm pretty sure this will be a cornerback now.

If it's not broken, why try and fix it? The Florida State Seminoles revamped L.A.'s defense with their first two picks in last year's draft, and they've got another stud available at the Rams' true position of need this year. One of my favorite prospects in Round 1 is Azareye'h Thomas.

Much more so than any of the three zone corners before him, Thomas is a true throwback as a physical, press corner. Though his top-end speed could be a question, he gives wideouts headaches trying to get off the line or secure passes in his deflection radius.

Jalen Ramsey was quicker coming out, but the current version that's lost a step is not a bad comparison. Is Mike Norvell still on speed dial for Les Snead and Sean McVay?

27. Baltimore Ravens

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

This is why Eric DeCosta builds a perennial contender.

The Baltimore Ravens sit tight with two key needs at safety and EDGE and get, arguably, the best center fielder in the draft. Malaki Starks is a natural in coverage with tremendous change of direction, instincts, and ball skills.

That should help shore up what, ultimately, might have ended Baltimore's season. They were nF's third-worst schedule-adjusted pass D before shifting Kyle Hamilton back to more of a coverage role. That took Hamilton's greatest gift -- roving -- from the rest of the defensive structure.

Adding Starks would allow Hamilton to return to that unique role, and there will be plenty of EDGE targets available on Day 2.

28. Detroit Lions

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

As we get closer to the draft, I'm less and less sure Derrick Harmon will be here at No. 28, where I've mocked him to the Detroit Lions three consecutive times.

The Detroit native deserves to go higher. He's a true disruptive force inside that led FBS in pressures at the position (55), according to PFF. He's also got a phenomenal motor that translates to the run game.

Giving Aidan Hutchinson a lift has to be the top priority for a Lions team that's returning almost its entire offense and invested significant capital in the back seven in recent years.

I'd even consider moving up for Harmon as Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen both slid down my board in its most recent update.

29. Washington Commanders

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Washington Commanders have a dream scenario for this draft. They've got arguably the bet young quarterback in the game with three distinct needs at corner, tailback, and EDGE.

Replacing Brian Robinson with a first-rounder seems harsh, and I'm out of first-round corners. I think they'd take Donovan Ezeiruaku if the board shook out this way.

Ezeiruaku is another gem in the late first. He trailed only Mike Green in sacks (16.5) across FBS for the Boston College Eagles, and the fact he's shorter (6'2") with massive arms (34") could be a dominant combination on such a unique frame.

I disagree with most scouts about his optimal scheme. Ideally, I think he's got his hand in the dirt in a 4-3 system -- precisely like the one Dan Quinn runs.

30. Buffalo Bills

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

I mentioned Kenneth Grant as a faller in my latest top 100 update. I'm not sure that fall is outside of Round 1.

Grant still does things other humans on Earth can't at 6'4" and 331 pounds. In addition to some inconsistency and no real threat rushing the passer as a 1-tech, I'm just a bit frustrated by his pre-draft process, including dodging the Senior Bowl for the weaker competition at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He also missed the combine with a legitimate injury, but that happens.

His "demise" might end up amazing for him with the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo's undersized front needs a run-stuffer that forces teams away from a ball-control approach. He'll help keep Josh Allen off the sidelines.

Buffalo could be in the market for a Day 2 offensive weapon, but the defense has to be the focal point.

31. Cleveland Browns (via Kansas City)

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Would I ever do this? Nope.

I'm just reading the tea leaves, which might be plain English at this point. Jalen Milroe was invited to the draft in Green Bay. They've reduced the invitees to really limit it to early picks and avoid the awkward waiting. Someone told the league they're in on the toolsy quarterback.

Pittsburgh at No. 21 is a potential spot, but Daniel Jeremiah told FanDuel's Kay Adams that Cleveland was "thinking a quarterback with their second pick" and that the Browns were "connected to Milroe".

I understand the swing at his potential when he'll be a top-five rusher at the position immediately, and he throws a great deep ball. Yet, his short-to-intermediate passing could best be described as mechanical, and I'd sooner choose "chaotic" or "inaccurate".

I'd prefer not to deal with an Anthony Richardson situation myself, but it sounds like the Browns will send the Kansas City Chiefs a late pick to move up two spots for the fifth-year option. K.C. will draft its favorite remaining tackle to start Friday.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (via Seattle from Philadelphia)

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

I think last season's results have entirely masked how poor the Los Angeles Chargers roster is.

They need a running back, tight end, and several defenders from this draft. I could see them sticking at No. 22 to take Will Johnson or Donovan Ezeiruaku, but moving back to fill more holes seems like the play when this spot will have a high-end defensive tackle or tailback available.

Omarion Hampton in insane value at No. 32 to put to rest what was a frustrating 2024 season in L.A.'s backfield. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards took turns underperforming, but Hampton's three-down skillset as a physical runner probably has Jim Harbaugh giddy in the film room.

If Justin Herbert and perhaps the best offensive line in the sport get a difference-maker, the Chargers might sneak up and win their division.

