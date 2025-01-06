2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft: Tennessee Chooses Cam Ward

Some of you have been counting the days since September.

Some of you were resigned to this world just yesterday. Sorry, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals fans.

Either way, the countdown to next year for 18 NFL fanbases starts now. The 2025 NFL Draft order has been finalized through the first 18 picks, leading to realistic mock drafts as we know the order these teams will make picks on April 24th.

Why does FanDuel Research have a mock draft? Well, the NFL Draft has become a marquee event in sports betting, too. NFL Draft odds are already up on FanDuel Sportsbook for the No. 1 overall pick, and we'll get dozens of other markets in the lead up to the NFL's signature offseason event.

Draft season has begun. While flexible, my big board is 50 players deep -- and 10 at every position. Trade ideas are swirling. Let's dive in.

2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Tennessee Titans guaranteed they snagged their QB of the future on Sunday by making the Houston Texans' reserves look like the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Brian Callahan is presumably back after the malpractice of Tennessee giving him a Will Levis-Mason Rudolph duo that produced numberFire's 29th-ranked schedule-adjusted passing offense this season, and they'll work as an organization to pick the successor.

I think it'll be Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. I've got Ward as the best quarterback -- and player -- on my big board (which factors in positional value) after a season where he posted 4,383 passing yards and an 88.7 QBR that led FBS.

This selection also leaves behind any potential drama of absorbing a certain other star quarterback prospect in this class into one of the NFL's smaller markets and weaker divisions.

Oddsmakers are with me; On Monday, FanDuel's NFL Draft odds shifted Ward to the favorite to be drafted first overall.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Locking the Cleveland Browns into the second pick creates a fascinating amount of drama.

Faced with the reality of managing Deshaun Watson's awful contract, Cleveland could trade this pick to the highest bidder for a haul of picks that can help at a low cost. They also could draft a quarterback to replace Watson, but Deion Sanders' potential hand-picked destination for his son doesn't feel like it'll be the Browns' revolving door of quarterbacks.

If Sanders isn't opposed to Cleveland for his "other son", Travis Hunter is an outstanding football fit with the Browns. They were numberFire's 28th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass D, but Denzel Ward battled injuries all year. Those two would form an absurd corner duo for a Browns team that has Myles Garrett in place.

Hunter could also moonlight at wide receiver for a team that could use another impact target despite Jerry Jeudy's and David Njoku's breakout campaigns.

3. New York Giants

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It appears the Sanders family has decided on Shedeur Sanders' landing spot.

As Shedeur's custom cleats insinuated, the New York Giants are in a great spot to land the quarterback if no one hops the line. There's a glaring need at QB for the G-Men after they cut Daniel Jones in the middle of the season, and Brian Daboll's conservative decision making on Sunday and quotes about needing a signal-caller make it the worst-kept secret in the league that New York had Sanders on their brain in Week 18.

Film scouts and spreadsheet warriors alike might doubt Sanders' 75.5 QBR and tendency to take sacks relative to other top prospects, but Sanders' FBS home was a Colorado Buffaloes team that was 1-11 before he and Travis Hunter arrived. The bulk of the improvement to a 9-4 record last season belongs on the backs of both as the Buffs have no other Day 1 or 2 prospects on the team.

Sanders is extremely accurate in short-to-immediate situations, and his confidence, release, and NFL pedigree leave zero doubt he's excited for the league more than scared of it.

I'm split from many scouts in that I love both top prospects this year and see the overall QB class as relatively stout if Drew Allar declares.

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

New England Patriots fans have to be sick.

New England controlled their destiny for the No. 1 pick and tried to keep it with Joe Milton III, but they dispatched the Buffalo Bills' reserves to drop here.

The need -- and pick -- doesn't really change, though. New England's 31% pressure rate allowed led the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). They need to protect Drake Maye to give him -- and a bevy of draft capital from recent years at receiver -- any sort of chance.

Will Campbell is an extremely high-floor tackle prospect who played every snap (1,687 of them) at left tackle for the LSU Tigers since his true freshman season in 2022. He allowed just two sacks and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award this year as the best offensive lineman in the country.

He'll shore up New England's left tackle spot on Day 1.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars were numberFire's very worst schedule-adjusted pass D in the NFL.

They're a rare team in the top 10 that's set at quarterback and wide receiver after a great first-round selection in 2024: Brian Thomas Jr.. The Jags were just hampered by Trevor Lawrence's injury and a defense that couldn't stop a nosebleed.

While Jacksonville probably considers Will Campbell if he got here, Will Johnson is probably my most confident exact pick for No. 5. Johnson was a First-Team All-American in 2023 as the Michigan Wolverines won the national title.

He is probably the best pure corner in this draft, but Hunter's upside to play both ways could command a higher draft slot. Nonetheless, Johnson is another Day 1 star for his new team.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

I've got some Tetairoa McMillan takes if you want them.

McMillan is my WR3 and 23rd-ranked player overall on my big board. The big-bodied wideout (6'5") had a stellar college campaign that resulted in being a finalist for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award after 84 catches, 1,319 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

The problem? McMillan was held under 80 receiving yards by each of the Big 12's four best statistical pass defenses (on a YPA basis). Travis Hunter held him to 5 catches for 38 yards. He largely chewed up the conference's meaty underbelly on a 33.3% target share.

I wouldn't take McMillan here, but he is largely considered the best wideout on the board, and the Las Vegas Raiders need one -- if quarterback isn't a possibility -- after a midseason trade of Davante Adams.

I didn't mock a trade here, but I'd be surprised if Cleveland and Vegas didn't work out a deal due to the Raiders' one glaring, obvious weakness being QB.

7. New York Jets

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Mercifully, the New York Jets' season came to an end on Sunday.

New York was hoping for a playoff spot with a fully healthy Aaron Rodgers but won just five games despite him starting the whole season. Rodgers' poor play makes the Jets another team who'd likely love a QB, but they're too far down the board outside of a reach.

Whoever the Jets' new coach and GM are will have the sixth pick to add a stud. Their pass rush improved when Haason Reddick joined Will McDonald IV on the outside, but New York tumbled to 21st in nF's schedule-adjusted rush D as the season progressed.

Mason Graham can absolutely help there. The unanimous 2024 All-American's presence was a huge reason the Wolverines allowed only 3.1 yards per carry (6th in FBS) this season.

New York will likely address the front seven at this spot -- and hope the new man in charge can get more out of the talent they already have.

8. Carolina Panthers

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

This is the best mood the Carolina Panthers' fans will be in during the draft in years.

Quarterback isn't an issue after Bryce Young's hot finish, and their young skill players exceeded expectations in 2024. Carolina's defense just needs work. It was a bottom-two unit against the rush and pass, according to numberFire.

A season-ending injury to Derrick Brown toasted Carolina's rush D in Week 1, but his return arguably makes pass-rusher a higher priority. The Panthers' 26% pressure rate was third-worst in the NFL.

In this mock, they have their pick of Abdul Carter and James Pearce Jr., and the league is sure to be split on which prolific EDGE player is better. Carter got my nod. He was on the 2024 All-American First Team behind 40 sacks and 11 sacks.

It's hard to not see Micah Parsons in the undersized Penn State rusher wearing No. 11. He'll be a three-down force in the NFL.

9. New Orleans Saints

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

This draft is fairly strong at EDGE, so even if James Pearce Jr. doesn't make it here, the New Orleans Saints will take one of several deserving names if Graham is off the board.

Like their NFC South cohort, NOLA's 31% pressure rate (tied for 11th-worst in the NFL) was poor. They've been relying on 35-year-old Cam Jordan for several years, but his wall has to be nearing.

Pearce had 7.5 sacks in the SEC, and he was a huge force for a Tennessee Volunteers squad that was FBS' fifth-best rush defense (3.0 YPC). At 6'5" and 243 pounds, JPJ has room to fill in his frame and become a Myles Garrett-like wrecking ball. His size will likely lead to some viewing him as a higher-upside prospect than Carter.

We'll meet some other edge rushers to come that the Saints' new coach would also likely accept adding to this defense.

10. Chicago Bears

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Unlike the Patriots, Chicago Bears fans can likely relax.

Yesterday's streak-breaking win over the Green Bay Packers dropped Chicago behind three teams that likely don't go offensive line with their first pick. There's no other place for the Bears to start. Caleb Williams took 68 sacks this year, and they were the 24th-ranked rushing offense, as well. Some of the O-Line names seeing extensive playing time for Chicago don't seem real.

If New England takes Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr. is a great second option for Chicago. He can play either tackle spot even with Darnell Wright an entrenched starter at right tackle, and some might have ranked him above Campbell if not for an ankle injury that hampered him a bit in 2024.

Chicago desperately needs a high-floor starter in front of Caleb, and the First-Team All-American is one.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defenders have littered the first round throughout Kirby Smart's tenure. Here's the first of 2025.

Mykel Williams is no consensus to be the first Georgia player taken, but he's worth that status. Williams has five sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bulldogs, but his potential is what really stands out with impressive height (6'5") and weight (265 pounds along) with an excellent motor and total scheme versatility to play with a hand down or off the edge.

If there's a team that can splurge on upside, it's a San Francisco 49ers team that is loaded at quarterback and skill positions when healthy. San Fran crumbled to numberFire's 26th-ranked overall defense after having a top-5 unit a year ago.

The Niners will look to add offensive line help, but that might be a bit of a reach at #11 with so many blue-chip edge rushers available. I think they'll try to get Nick Bosa the help from the other side of the line that Chase Young, acquired via a 2023 trade and dismissed, was supposed to be.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I'm not sure Jerry will be able to help himself.

The Dallas Cowboys' tumultuous season ended unofficially when Dak Prescott was shelved with a hamstring issue, but Big D's defense also suffered from prolonged injuries to Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and DeMarvion Overshown at different points.

When they were healthier behind Cooper Rush, the Cowboys finished strong, and this same core of players had 36 wins in three years before this season. They could add a serious luxury item with hopes of better health in 2025.

That would be Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman runner-up led FBS in rushing by 810 yards over second place -- and was no volume merchant at 7.0 YPC. He's the consensus best RB in the class with a three-down skillset.

Some team is going to do this. numberFire's 31st-ranked rushing offense is a solid candidate.

13. Miami Dolphins

Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

A new need might have emerged for the Miami Dolphins yesterday as Tyreek Hill says he's gone. Nonetheless, Miami has a clear an obvious target.

The Dolphins' offensive line was the baffling undoing of last season's top scoring offense, which became nF's 24th-ranked overall unit in 2024. According to PFF, Miami was the league's fifth-worst run-blocking unit, which is a problem for Mike McDaniel's offense with roots in a Shanahan system.

Wyatt Milum was a First-Team All-American in 2024 with Campbell and Banks, and the West Virginia Mountaineers' left tackle made 31 consecutive starts at the position.

Terron Armstead has missed 13 games in the last three years. Keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright is a must for the Fins to win, and a young, reliable guy at left tackle -- or guard -- will help.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

When your playoff hopes end getting carved up by Drew Lock, it might be time to address the secondary.

The Indianapolis Colts were a pass funnel all season. numberFire ranked them 7th against the rush and 29th against the pass, and they've got key defenders like Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner back under contract.

Indy starts selecting from a deep class of safeties with Georgia's Malaki Starks, who is probably the top option on most boards. Starks was a 2023 First-Team All-American that made his imprint in coverage and the run game, amassing 52 tackles.

More than anything, the Colts need a playmaker in their secondary. Corner is an option, but the best safety in the draft is hard to pass up.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

This miniature run of Bulldogs continues with my favorite prospect from the school.

What exactly does Jalon Walker do? Well, a little bit of everything. He's spent time at linebacker with a 4.50 40-yard dash. He earned four sacks rushing the passer in the 2024 SEC Championship game. He's just an extremely versatile front seven player.

That lack of identity could scare teams off, but Raheem Morris likely embraces the challenge with talented players on this Atlanta Falcons defense. Matt Judon is entrenched as a rusher, and A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III, and Justin Simmons are elite in the secondary. All just had one of the worst seasons of their career.

Atlanta will be a dark horse next year after Michael Penix Jr.'s strong trio of games to close the year with an incredible supporting cast. Walker gives them the ultimate glue guy to get more stops.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

As you watch Mason Graham, you can't help but notice Kenneth Grant.

The nose tackle certainly had his hand in the Wolverines' upset of the Ohio State Buckeyes with four tackles and four assists. He's a run-stuffer that chews double teams, and that's the exact sort of presence that nF's fifth-worst rushing defense in 2024 could use.

Jonathan Gannon's Arizona Cardinals are certainly headed in the right direction, but physicality on both lines is the point of emphasis heading into 2025. They're pretty filled out at all skill positions -- assuming things don't get weird in the summer with Kyler Murray.

Arizona could use an offensive tackle, but Grant is an immediate solve for their run defense on early downs.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

It's pretty insane the Cincinnati Bengals are picking here with the season that Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase just had.

You wouldn't know it by production, but Cincinnati has gone defense with 7 of their last 10 picks inside the first three rounds -- yet that's still where all the work needs to be done.

High-floor, quality starters in the secondary to comfortably win when Burrow scores 30-plus points has to be the priority. That's why I went Benjamin Morrison even though he's not the highest-ranked corner on my board.

Morrison was a three-year starter for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were a top-three team in FBS on a passing YPA allowed basis (5.8) against in 2024. He hurt his hip in October. If not, he might have been in a conversation with Will Johnson.

Cincinnati's last 10 picks inside the first three round came from a Power 4 school. I doubt they take a flier on the Group of 5 corner to come that I have ranked a smidge higher.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Josh Conerly Jr., OT/G, Oregon

Maybe it's keeping Josh Conerly Jr. in the Pacific Northwest, but I love this pick for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle's key need -- as it was in the Pete Carroll era -- is the offensive line. Seattle was the eighth-worst pass-blocking team this season, according to PFF's grading system. That could be why Geno Smith turned it over 15 times, which cost Seattle the NFC West.

Conerly Jr. allowed just 2 sacks on 1,866 snaps over the last two seasons for the Oregon Ducks. His stance and footwork pass the eye test for an NFL left tackle.

At just 6'4", some might see him as a guard down the road, but Seattle could use help at several offensive line spots. This feels like an excellent fit with few paths to failure.

19. Houston Texans

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Houston Texans' biggest need is a tough one to gauge.

Four of Houston's offensive linemen were 50th percentile or better in PFF's overall grades, and I doubt the team re-rolls 2024 second-rounder Blake Fisher in the first after a poor rookie year.

A lot of Houston's decline fell on the shoulder of C.J. Stroud. They'll stick with him after a historic rookie season. This might have been a Tank Dell replacement in a stronger draft for wideouts.

The Texans were nF's 13th-ranked rush D, but defensive tackle is one of the strongest positions of the draft, so I'm going with my DT3 -- Derrick Harmon out of Oregon.

Harmon is a 3-technique that will help in all phases, but stacking blocks in the run game is his speciality. He also had five sacks, including one in the Big Ten Championship against Penn State.

20. Denver Broncos

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

We see most Super Bowl contenders now having a legitimate threat at tight end, and this is an outstanding class to splurge with a top-five one.

The Denver Broncos' ceiling with Sean Payton and Bo Nix could be enormous when Nix's 33-touchdown rookie season came throwing to Courtland Sutton and a lot of random guys. Payton made a potential Hall-of-Famer out of Jimmy Graham, and I could see him loving Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin is my TE1 off a season with 117 catches, 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bowling Green State Falcons. He was their top overall receiver with elite downfield athleticism. For those doubting the MAC, he topped 100 yards against both Penn State and the Texas A&M Aggies.

His yards per catch metrics are reminiscent of another small-school tight end that worked out okay: Trey McBride.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

If this QB class was six deep like 2024's, I'd have no doubt the Pittsburgh Steelers saw enough with Russell Wilson to nab one.

Without that available, this offense has needed a second receiver since last offseason, and this is a fair tier to grab a guy. Luther Burden III is my WR1, and I'm unconcerned by a slow 2024 that resulted in just 676 receiving yards. His senior quarterback, Brady Cook, battled an ankle injury all year with horrible backup play. The Missouri Tigers shifted to an offense that ran it 55.3% of the time.

In 2023, Burden was electric, posting 83 catches for 1,197 yards and 8 touchdowns in the heart of the SEC.

I favored LB3 over McMillan in early 2025 lookaheads, and factors outside the wideout's control tanked 2024. This is great value for Pittsburgh with minimal scheme concerns; a great comparison for Burden is a larger Calvin Austin III with better hands.

22. Los Angeles Rams

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

As we get into the playoff teams, most of these squads have elite quarterbacks. They've had good years on offense. They're usually a key piece or two away.

Any Los Angeles Rams fan will tell you they need a corner. They were numberFire's 25th-ranked pass D, and the secondary is full of journeymen. L.A. made the playoffs after nailing a pair of front-seven players in last year's early rounds, but they need those same cornerstones on the back end.

Shavon Revel Jr. could be one of them. I could see Revel being a draft-season climber despite a torn ACL in September. He had 13 pass breakups (PBUs) in 2023 and was upping the interception column (2) in three 2024 games before the injury. His size is similar to that of a Quinyon Mitchell with great force as a tackler.

I love this cornerback class, giving out six first-round grades. Revel could be the CB1 in a weaker class.

23. Green Bay Packers

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

OSU's Caleb Downs will be in the 2026 NFL Draft as a generational prospect, and he's overshadowed Denzel Burke a bit.

Burke is still a first-round talent in his own right. He's had 26 total PBUs and 2 interceptions as a three-year starter in the Buckeyes' secondary, which was a top-10 unit in passing YPA allowed each of the last two years.

The Green Bay Packers are a tough team to shop for. They're loaded with young talent everywhere, but corner seems like a good spot given Jaire Alexander has missed 20 of 34 games in the last two seasons. He's excellent -- but rarely available.

Burke isn't next on my big board, but the Packers staying local with a Big Ten corner versus one from the Mississippi Rebels' program -- containing a few outlaws -- seems wholly on brand.

24. Washington Commanders

Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Here is the aforementioned corner from the aforementioned program with outlaws.

Ole Miss has five players with a first-round grade on my board, but none ranged into that truly elite tier. It just verified that, if they got in the dance, they might have been dark horses for the College Football Playoff.

Trey Amos was their top corner. The senior had 13 PBUs and a pick this season after transferring from the Alabama Crimson Tide. He's an outside corner with excellent physicality in press coverage.

The Washington Commanders could use a second wideout, but they'll otherwise shore up numberFire's 25th-ranked overall defense.

Washington became immediate contenders when Jayden Daniels arrived on the scene. Dan Quinn filling out his defense could have D.C. dreaming of a Lombardi.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in a life-or-death battle with Spencer Rattler yesterday, and Todd Bowles' defense continues to be what will likely eliminate the Bucs from the postseason.

Tampa ranked 5th on offense but 19th on Bowles' side of the ball, and two mid-round home runs from last year, Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan, have them pretty set to score.

They could use long-term help at pass-rusher after patching it with Shaquil Barrett's return deep into the season. The Bucs were actually a top-five team with 46 sacks in Bowles' scheme, but that floor makes them a perfect spot for Nic Scourton.

Scourton, a toolsy pass-rusher, could be one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft. He underwhelmed a lofty transfer portal status with just 5.0 sacks for Texas A&M in 2024. He's just not overly successful winning off the edge with his hand in the dirt right now.

However, I could see him thriving in a stand-up role like the Bucs deployed YaYa Diaby (4.5 sacks in 2024) in this season.

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Even with four first-round grades on tight ends, I love two of them. Fannin was one, and versatile weapon Tyler Warren is the other.

Warren is the Nittany Lions' offense. He's posted 2.76 yards per route run (YPRR) on a 32.8% target share, and he's added 197 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on designed runs.

In the right hands, he's a step above Brock Bowers' versatility while likely behind him as a pure receiver. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are already doing this with fullback Scott Matlock.

Given a glaring need at tight end, Warren here makes sense as the Chargers likely later dip -- perhaps twice -- into this extremely deep class at running back.

Some might assume this will be Colston Loveland, who played for Harbaugh at Michigan. Remember, he passed on Blake Corum last year, and Warren's versatility is extremely appealing compared to the conventional tight end.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

It speaks to the greatness of Lamar Jackson that the Baltimore Ravens have such an extensive shopping list in this year's draft despite a 12-win season.

Baltimore could upgrade multiple offensive line spots. They'll surely find Derrick Henry a successor in this deep RB class. However, the Ravens' true need is addressing the secondary after allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL (4,468) to only Jacksonville.

They stabilized to 10th in nF's schedule-adjusted ranks after moving Kyle Hamilton to the back end, but Hamilton's best role is to rove. Why not get a former teammate in Xavier Watts to man down the safety spot?

Watts had an incredible year for the Irish, making possession-changing plays with five picks -- including one to the house against the USC Trojans.

No NFL team seems to draft elite college production from major schools better than the Ravens. This is a classic Eric DeCosta pick.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Opposed to some scouts and executives, one-time, standard ACL tears just don't scare me.

That's why I have Kevin Winston Jr. higher than most likely will. Destined to compete with Malaki Starks as the class' top safety last year, Winston injured his knee in September.

I love this guy. He had 60 tackles, 5 PBUs, and 3 turnovers forced for Penn State in 2023, and he plays with physicality despite a slight frame. Justin Simmons is the name that kept popping into my head from his old Boston College Eagles tape.

He seems like a perfect guy to replace 35-year-old Harrison Smith when Smith -- finally -- stops playing at a high level.

Minnesota has poured quite a bit of capital into their offensive line with elite skill personnel and two (?) franchise quarterbacks. I think they'll address defensive back or defensive line with this late pick.

29. Buffalo Bills

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

If the Buffalo Bills fail to reach the Super Bowl, it won't be NFL MVP odds-on favorite Josh Allen and the offense's fault.

That well-rounded attack was the first in NFL history with 30-plus passing and rushing touchdowns. Buffalo played some contests this year that more closely resembled an old-school Big 12 shootout than NFL football because of nF's 21st-ranked pass defense.

While this could be a safety, the best secondary player on the board is Jahdae Barron if both Baltimore and Minnesota end up taking one. Barron was a 2024 First-Team All-American for a Texas team that's still alive for the 2025 National Championship.

Barron had 5 interceptions and 11 PBUs, which is pretty crazy for the seventh corner off the board. I might have the order wrong based on team preference, but a lot of these top contenders will address the position in a deep class.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

What do you give a franchise that seemingly has it all?

The 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles have no glaring weaknesses behind numberFire's sixth-ranked schedule-adjusted offense and best schedule-adjusted defense. They could potentially look to replace an oft-injured Dallas Goedert if they love Oronde Gadsden II or Colston Loveland, but the one little improvement they could make is at pass-rusher.

Philly was just 14th in sacks (41.0) and could get Josh Sweat some assistance. The best pass-rusher on the board for me at this spot is Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen, who collected 10.5 sacks in his senior season.

Umanmielen is more of a true rushing specialist with a great spin move, struggling at times against the run. That sort of situational "go get the QB" guy is something the Eagles don't currently have amidst a deep front seven.

31. Detroit Lions

Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

This is a spot where I'm deviating from my board to a true Detroit Lions fit.

For his size, Deone Walker is an extremely high-motor competitor. He chewed blocks for the Kentucky Wildcats in the teeth of the nation's hardest conference but dropped from 7.5 sacks in 2023 as a junior to just 1.5 sacks in 2024 as his supporting cast dropped.

Walker is my DL6, meaning I have two higher-ranked players on the board, but the motor seems like a natural Dan Campbell fit.

Detroit would probably be best served going toward an edge rusher, but one would feel like a reach in this spot. Jack Sawyer in Round 2 feels ideal for them.

This could also be a marquee trade-up spot for a team that has their eyes on a second-tier quarterback or wants to move up for an offensive lineman.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The 15-2 Kansas City Chiefs have greatly improved their weaponry to go with numberFire's 12th-ranked overall defense.

This team seems to be on the precipice of skating by in the margins to flat-out dominating -- especially if they shore up such an obvious revolving door at offensive tackle. D.J. Humphries and Jawaan Taylor are a nightmare duo as Patrick Mahomes' last line of defense.

Josh Simmons would be a Day 1 plug-and-play upgrade at either tackle spot, where he played with both the Buckeyes and San Diego State Aztecs. He's got ideal size (6'5") and length to play left tackle in the NFL with elite strength.

Aireontae Ersery and Emery Jones Jr. are other tackles that grade out fine for this portion of the draft. The Chiefs might double dip in Round 2.

