Phillies vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Sunday.

Phillies vs Tigers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (62-48) vs. Detroit Tigers (65-47)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-196) | DET: (+164)

PHI: (-196) | DET: (+164) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+108) | DET: +1.5 (-130)

PHI: -1.5 (+108) | DET: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 9-3, 2.48 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 7-8, 5.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (9-3) to the mound, while Charlie Morton (7-8) will answer the bell for the Tigers. Sanchez's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-4. The Tigers are 6-10-0 against the spread when Morton starts. The Tigers have a 5-3 record in Morton's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (62.9%)

Phillies vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -196 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Tigers Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +108 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -130.

Phillies vs Tigers Over/Under

Phillies versus Tigers on Aug. 3 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Phillies vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 53, or 63.9%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 18-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -196 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 103 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 51-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 31 total times this season. They've finished 14-17 in those games.

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-50-5 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have collected a 54-52-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 102 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .568.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 45 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.375/.503.

Nick Castellanos is batting .268 with a .309 OBP and 60 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .277 and slugging .433.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene paces his team with 115 hits and has a club-leading .514 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .234.

Zach McKinstry has 16 doubles, eight triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .265.

Phillies vs Tigers Head to Head

8/2/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/1/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/6/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/5/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

