Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

The Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (58-54) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-53)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-146) | SEA: (+124)

TEX: (-146) | SEA: (+124) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+114) | SEA: +1.5 (-137)

TEX: -1.5 (+114) | SEA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 10-3, 2.55 ERA vs Logan Evans (Mariners) - 4-4, 4.92 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom (10-3) against the Mariners and Logan Evans (4-4). deGrom's team is 10-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. deGrom's team has been victorious in 72.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-5. The Mariners have a 4-8-0 record against the spread in Evans' starts. The Mariners have a 2-3 record in Evans' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.5%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Mariners, Texas is the favorite at -146, and Seattle is +124 playing at home.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Mariners are -137 to cover, and the Rangers are +114.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Mariners game on Aug. 3, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (67.3%) in those contests.

This season Texas has been victorious 21 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 46 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 61-50-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won 15 of the 31 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.4%).

Seattle is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-49-4).

The Mariners have a 46-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.2% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .365, fueled by 28 extra-base hits. He has a .231 batting average and an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 137th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .244 with three doubles, three walks and five RBIs.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has 78 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead the Rangers this season.

Wyatt Langford has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Langford has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has a team-best OBP (.361), while leading the Mariners in hits (104). He's batting .254 and slugging.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is second in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has 20 doubles, 36 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Naylor is batting .287 with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

Julio Rodriguez paces his team with a .428 slugging percentage.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/29/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/28/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/3/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

