2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft: Browns Start Fresh With Shedeur Sanders

Before NFL free agency starts, we're starting to get a better idea of how Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft will shake out.

We're now through the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, meaning NFL teams have now had two really good looks at workouts for the top pros. Some workout warriors are rising quickly, and a combination of non-participants and poor testers are falling.

Why does FanDuel Research have a mock draft? Well, the NFL Draft has become a marquee event in sports betting, too.

Draft season is in full swing. The order is set, and the scouting combine is over. While flexible, my big board is currently 100 players deep -- and at least 12 at every position. Trade ideas are swirling. Let's dive in.

2025 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

1. New York Giants (via Tennessee)

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Close enough to the front of the draft, I can't believe the New York Giants' leadership would leave their last chance to Aaron Rodgers.

Their true longevity would come in the form of nailing a rookie quarterback pick, and there's no doubt Cam Ward is this class's best bet. Ward grades out extremely well through Jim Sannes' quarterback prospect model after a hyper-efficient, creative season with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Ward's real flaws as a prospect are slightly below-average size and a few stray attitude concerns. On the field, he seems to be a dual-threat playmaker that Malik Nabers will appreciate giving up a bit of draft capital to get.

Entering the combine, he was my top-ranked quarterback and overall player on a top-50 big board that's weighted for position. That hasn't changed despite not working out in Indy.

2. Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

When Mary Kay Cabot speaks about the Cleveland Browns, I listen.

Shedeur Sanders didn't make amazing impressions with some teams at the combine, but Cabot insists the Browns are in love with the intangibles that Sanders brings from their two pre-draft visits. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reports that Cleveland is likely going quarterback at No. 2.

They'll try to erase the Deshaun Watson era with a player who overcame plenty to post a 74.0% completion rate with the Colorado Buffaloes, a one-win team before Sanders' arrival, last season. Similar talent could await him with the Browns if Watson's $81.1-million cap hit next year is any indication.

I don't think Deion would love Cleveland as a destination, but he'd also go second overall. Things could get weird if the draft plays out like this.

3. Tennessee Titans (via N.Y. Giants)

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

You'd have to consider this a win for the Tennessee Titans, who would get a player they'd have taken first overall at No. 3 with extra picks.

Tennessee is more than a quarterback away with, unlike Cleveland, an extreme need at EDGE. Getting Carter's skillset, which produced 12.0 sacks in 2024, won't be a pick that anyone criticizes for them. His speed and explosiveness off the edge allowed him to make an impact with one functional arm in the Orange Bowl for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Between that shoulder issue and a recent foot injury, the injury concerns are a little worrisome for the 6'3" pass rusher, but he's got the best blend of production and athletic upside of anyone at his position in the draft.

4. New England Patriots

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

I just can't stop mocking Travis Hunter to the New England Patriots.

One reason is that he is one of two true blue-chip prospects in the draft with Carter, and that guy at No. 4 is supreme value. Another reason is that his fit makes too much sense with an organization that's most recently familiar with a two-way player. A teammate of Mike Vrabel, Troy Brown, played both wide receiver and corner for New England in the early 2000s.

Hunter's two-way viability gets a huge bump on a Patriots team that wouldn't need him to be everything. Christian Gonzalez is a lockdown top corner, and New England's wide receiver room has depth from recent Day 2 selections like Demario Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk, but they need a home-run hitter.

Above all, the Pats need someone that fans are excited to see play football, and Hunter is absolutely that guy.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

In light of ditching both Evan Engram and Christian Kirk, the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably love if Hunter fell to address both of their top needs.

They're still huge winners here by getting to select Mason Graham. With falling stocks at defensive tackle elsewhere in the first round, Graham is the one true gem from the Michigan Wolverines that's impact is far greater than the 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks posted in 2024.

With some of the most pristine tape in the draft, Graham's footwork, leverage, and rush IQ are outstanding. He's a finished product in every sense, leading Michigan to an upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes to close out the regular season.

numberFire's 31st-ranked schedule-adjusted defense a year ago should be thrilled to add him as my fourth-ranked player overall.

6. San Francisco 49ers (via Las Vegas)

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

In light of the Las Vegas Raiders's trade for Geno Smith on Friday, this is my new favorite mock trade. I'll probably carry it all the way to April 26th.

I mocked Armand Membou to the San Francisco 49ers in my most recent mock draft, and he got a lot more expensive in Indianapolis. A 4.91-second 40-yard dash at 334 pounds will do that to you. He's most's top overall tackle exiting the combine.

I still have him second behind Will Campbell, whose slide we'll get to later. That's because his experience -- excellent as it might be -- is exclusively at right tackle, but he's got an immense amount of experience in a Missouri Tigers zone scheme like Kyle Shanahan's.

He's a perfect fit as an immediate contributor at guard or tackle for an S.F. team that wants to return to the NFC Championship mix in 2025. I think they'd give Las Vegas a pick or two to move up.

7. New York Jets

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The New York Jets have been around the quarterback dating scene for a bit now.

They've burned bridges with Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers, so there is no team perhaps resigned more to a rookie than Gang Green. The final quarterback that I have ranked in my top 10 slides right to their spot now that the Raiders acquired Smith.

Jaxson Dart's quick rise is no surprise to me -- or my colleague Jim Sannes, whose analytical model thinks he's the best in show for 2025. Dart's efforts through the Senior Bowl and scouting combine have separated him as this class' QB3 (or better for some).

A new coach and GM in New York are hitting the reset button, and Dart's progression through three years as a Power 4 starter shows he could be better than many think as an NFL rookie in 2025.

8. Carolina Panthers

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

I wasn't surprised to see James Pearce Jr. firmly reassert himself at the combine.

Pearce Jr. was one of my biggest combine winners with a 4.47 40-yard dash at 6'5". Honestly, his on-field agility was even more impressive than the measureables.

All along, the Tennessee Volunteers' leading sack artist (7.5 in 2024) probably had his numbers suppressed by the Vols' heavy rotations in the front seven. Putting pen to paper, he's still got the best blend of athletic traits and production outside of Carter at the EDGE spot.

If the Carolina Panthers are good with some character rumblings, this is a slam-dunk football fit for a team that badly needs a pass-rusher. They were PFF's worst team (51.9 grade) in that regard a year ago.

9. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

I'm keeping this spicy trade from my previous mock. The Green Bay Packers don't have many holes, and the New Orleans Saints, currently $38.9 million over the cap, need draft capital in the worst way.

Will Johnson is absolutely getting stiffed with some prospect fatigue. His last game for the Wolverines was on October 5th, and he skipped the combine and will do the same at Michigan's pro day due to a hamstring injury.

Once a possibility as high as fifth overall, his slide might be imminent to some because of this. I still think Johnson's 2023 season, clamping the back end for Michigan's title team, speaks for itself.

With 12 corners in my top-100 players, this is the deepest position in the draft. Green Bay badly needs a lockdown, no-doubt option, though.

Whether it's Johnson or Jahdae Barron from the pick, this sort of deal makes sense for both teams.

10. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

It appears the only thing that can beat Will Campbell in four years, including the last as an All-American, with the LSU Tigers is a ruler.

Campbell's stock is dropping despite an elite profile, and frankly, overall workout at the combine. Membou and Campbell both joined Trent Williams and Tristan Wirfs in an exclusive athletic class for their size, but all anyone wants to talk about is arm length.

Checking in with roughly 32.5" inch arms, Campbell would be an extreme outlier as a Pro Bowl left tackle with such little length. His iffy stance also seems to project worse than average to kick into guard if necessary -- because he's huge.

Needing a franchise left tackle, I still the Chicago Bears take the plunge on one of college football's most productive players at any position.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (via San Francisco)

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

There's no doubt the Raiders' biggest weakness, in light of the Geno Smith deal, is at running back and wide receiver.

This class lacks top-end receiver talent, and a running back this high in a historic draft class seems like a tough sell. I know Raiders fans and dynasty managers alike want to pencil in names next to Brock Bowers, but wait for Day 2.

Las Vegas still needs a corner, as well. Whichever of Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron that falls this far would be a tremendous get. Barron was a 2024 First-Team All-American for a Texas Longhorns team that made the CFP semis, and he had 5 interceptions and 11 PBUs.

After shoring up their last true defensive hole, watch out for one -- or even two -- of Chip Kelly's 2024 weapons that could be their picks on Friday.

12. Houston Texans (via Dallas)

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Here's another running back-needy franchise that's positioning itself for one.

This is another great trade for both sides. The Houston Texans' marquee need is the interior of their offensive line, and the Dallas Cowboys are probably fine to jet into the 20s for an RB.

In this move, Houston secures the best guard in the draft: Tyler Booker of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Booker's combine was historically awful, but at guard, workout numbers aren't as vital as elite footwork, strength, hand placement, and leadership -- all of which he has.

His interviews went so well that he's rising despite the worst combine workout at his position. That's impressive.

13. Miami Dolphins

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Also with a hole at guard, the Miami Dolphins would be an important team to leap for Booker.

However, both of Miami's starting safeties are hitting free agency, so they better be doing homework on a sensation at the combine. At 6'2", Nick Emmanwori's height, weight, 40 time, vertical, and broad jump were all 90th percentile or better in the history of safeties at the combine.

I'm still a little skeptical of some stiffness and unnatural decisions in coverage with the South Carolina Gamecocks, but his workout -- in conjunction with Malaki Starks' poor one -- has almost certainly made him the the top safety in the draft.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

If the Jets don't go quarterback, Tyler Warren could be a top-10 pick.

However, I don't really see a home for him before that pick or until this one, and the Indianapolis Colts would be doing backflips to finally shore up their tight end spot for the first time since Dallas Clark retired.

Warren was the Nittany Lions' entire offense, posting 2.76 yards per route run (YPRR) on a 32.8% target share in the regular season. He added 197 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on designed runs. You see Travis Kelce or Trey McBride's unnatural athleticism for his size right away.

At this stage, his blocking is poor enough to stop shy of a Brock Bowers or Kyle Pitts label as a "generational" prospect. This would be a nice, reasonable spot for him -- and it gives Anthony Richardson one fewer excuse in a make-or-break season.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

This is the only selection so far that's stayed the same in all three of my mocks.

The Atlanta Falcons should sprint to turn in the card for local Georgia Bulldogs product Jalon Walker. At this stage, he'll almost certainly be the first UGA player off the board.

Though fears of a "tweener" are valid, Walker starred at off-ball linebacker or edge rusher for Kirby Smart. At 6'1", 243 pounds, he can moonlight at both. He earned four sacks rushing the passer in the 2024 SEC Championship game, so the production against two solid tackles -- both in this draft -- was there.

Walker skipped the combine, but I've seen him leaping into the top 10 of other mocks. If we get a run on EDGEs earlier than expected? Maybe, but overall, I see Walker going in the middle of the first to a team that has a specific fit in mind for him.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Atlanta starts a run of teams that need a pass-rusher, but their additional need at off-ball linebacker makes Walker a priority. The Arizona Cardinals need a ton of front-seven help.

I went nose tackle in the first two mocks, but the best one available is slipping a bit. Instead, I believe they start the EDGE run with Mike Green from the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Green's precipitous rise into the first round started with an unreal Senior Bowl, and he benched 28 reps with a better height (6'3") and weight (251 pounds) than anticipated. He showed that his FBS-best 17.0 sacks last year weren't just a product of playing in the MAC.

However, recent developments around his transfer to Marshall do give some pause on character concerns. Not knowing what to make of those, he's my EDGE3 and 11th-ranked overall player.

A team will feel comfortable with their homework to draft him in the top 20.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Cincinnati Bengals' offseason from hell changed their pick in this most recent mock.

Spending most of their time and focus on Joe Burrow's weapons, they've allowed pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade. His colleague Sam Hubbard just retired at 29. Overnight, Cincinnati could have the worst EDGE room in the NFL.

This is such a classic Bengals pick to address the issue. Shemar Stewart has dominated the Senior Bowl and combine, posting a 4.50-second 40 at the latter. He's a proverbial "workout warrior" on the rise despite just 4.5 sacks in his three years with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Scouts love him. My production-first approach has a ceiling for him at 32nd overall. As a Power 4 player that checks all the athletic boxes, it would be quintessential Bengals to take him.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Seattle)

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

In a draft where most teams would probably prefer to trade down, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have the roster and draft capital to be aggressive for another stud.

Sensing a run on EDGEs, it wouldn't surprise me if Roseman lept up the board for -- shocker -- a Georgia Bulldog. Many of Mykel Williams' former teammates are already in the Birds' locker room.

Williams' gifts don't necessarily match his tape or production at this stage, and he didn't show off those gifts at the combine. He's frequently stuck or confused with a minimal depth of pass-rush moves. Vic Fangio would be ideal to coach him up.

Philadelphia hasn't had a guy at EDGE since dealing Hasson Reddick, but Williams can certainly develop into a fearsome one.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

This draft sequence might be a bit sickening for Tampa Bay, whose leading EDGE rusher, YaYa Diaby, posted just 4.5 sacks.

However, Jason Licht has always prioritized disruptive, off-ball linebackers like Lavonte David and Devin White. I could see him deciding to add another in that mold to the mix by selecting Alabama's Jihaad Campbell.

At 6'3", 235 pounds, Campbell ran a 4.52 40 with a 10'7" broad jump. Whew.

It's possible his best spot in the NFL is using his athleticism as an EDGE in a 3-4 system like Todd Bowles' scheme. If he develops some of his football instincts in a room with David, he has the traits to play off-ball linebacker, too.

In either role, the Buccaneers are a great fit for him, and he'll help somewhere right away.

20. Denver Broncos

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The largest shift on my board by any player at the combine went to Matthew Golden.

Golden's ascent really began with 97.6 receiving yards per game between Texas' three CFP contests and two matchups with a stout Georgia team loaded with NFL talent. His film shows crisp, smooth routes to draw comparisons on tape -- and in Brandon Gdula's analytical model -- to Chris Olave.

Then, the wideout torched the combine with a position-best 4.29 40-yard dash.

Encroaching elite speed territory, Golden's skillset just isn't found elsewhere in this draft. I'm now supremely confident he'll be the first WR off the board, and his skillset is a great, dynamic fit with a boundary receiver like Courtland Sutton as Bo Nix's ascent continues.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

After trading for D.K. Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers' extreme need at receiver is gone.

Instead, Jaylen Warren has battled health issues in the past two seasons, and Najee Harris is a restricted free agent. I can see them rolling out the red carpet for their new starting quarterback with Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty didn't work out at the combine, but a historic performance there from running backs to follow in later rounds makes it hard for me to see Chicago, Dallas, or Las Vegas investing a premium pick into the position in the top 15.

It's not as if Jeanty is free of concerns, either. How will his dominance from the Mountain West translate? He's also a suboptimal height at 5'9".

Still, it's hard to not love the bowling ball's fit with Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith...and Aaron Rodgers?

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

I don't think defensive line is the Los Angeles Chargers' significant need, but I also can't see Jim Harbaugh using a premium pick on a skill player.

Instead, Kenneth Grant's miniature slide stops here with a familiar face. A nameless L.A. defensive line needs help at all positions, and Grant is an immediate consumer of double teams in the middle of the defense -- just like he was during Michigan's title season.

Grant is definitely sliding a bit upon further review. He skipped the Senior Bowl for the East-West Shrine Bowl, which had far worse competition for him. Then, he sat out the combine with a hamstring injury.

Jeremiah slid him from 20th to 28th in his latest rankings, and he's dropped from 13th to 29th on my current board. Watching more footage made it hard to ignore the gap in refinement between him and Mason Graham.

I still think this is modest value with less risk for Grant than normal given the connection he has with the Bolts' head man.

23. Baltimore Ravens (via New Orleans from Green Bay)

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Two weeks ago, it would have been unthinkable that Malaki Starks dropped to No. 23, but this is why Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore Ravens pick behind most teams every year.

On the surface, Starks' 4.50 40-yard dash was disappointing at only 197 pounds. However, his on-field speed in drills actually led all safeties, and the eye test doesn't lie, either. This is almost identical to what happened to Brian Branch a few years ago.

Emmanwori's mighty combine will probably push him up the board in the "freak" category. Starks is actually a better fit for Baltimore as a coverage safety, allowing Kyle Hamilton to rove to various areas of the field.

This would be a huge coup for the Ravens as they look to get over the hump. They don't have a ton of holes and can justify moving ahead of the Minnesota Vikings for him.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

After locking up starting running back Aaron Jones on Sunday, I'm not sure Minnesota will invest a premium pick in a running back.

Instead, all three of their starting corners are older veterans and current free agents. They need a stalwart with this 24th pick. How about my 24th-ranked player?

Azareye'h Thomas is 6'2" with 32.4" inch arms. He's an extremely long, fluid corner that was a bright spot in a down Florida State Seminoles season. He starred at the Senior Bowl to the point where he passed on the combine workouts outside of an impressive 10'2" broad jump.

Safety is also a possibility here to replace an aging Harrison Smith, and another Notre Dame grad (Xavier Watts) is on the board. It's just not quite as extreme of a need.

25. Dallas Cowboys (via Houston)

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

I've got the Cowboys playing the board a bit here. They dropped to #25 with a running back in mind.

In this fictional scenario, though, Tetairoa McMillan's slide ends in earnest with Dallas also needing help for CeeDee Lamb on the perimeter.

I'm not the highest wannabe scout on McMillian given uncertainty his production translates. He was held under 80 receiving yards by each of the Big 12's four best statistical pass defenses (on a YPA basis). Travis Hunter held him to 5 catches for 38 yards.

Still, the success of a Mike Evans or Drake London paves the way for his archetype, and a consensus top option in the draft since last year, he's the splashy choice that Jerry Jones would love.

Fear not, Cowboys fans. There are still starting running backs on Day 2.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

I've mocked Kelvin Banks Jr. as high as 10th overall, so this is quite the coup for a Los Angeles Rams team that badly needs a left tackle -- and have since Andrew Whitworth retired.

Banks Jr. had a bit of a down year as he battled an ankle injury, but at 6'5", a few reps of watching his natural feet and instincts show a high-caliber NFL tackle prospect.

His athletic testing at the combine didn't come through amazing, but a 32" vertical was a show of real lower-body burst. Importantly, 33.5" arms and a history at left tackle, to me, make him the best prospect to play that side -- with no questions -- in the whole draft.

Weirdly, there just aren't a lot of tackle needs between 10th and 25th, and Banks is my 19th-ranked prospect. I wouldn't be surprised if a team made a move for him when this class thins out at tackle quickly past the eighth option or so.

27. New Orleans Saints (via Baltimore)

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

This draft is deeper than it is filled with stars, so Saints fans should give this hypothetical work a round of applause.

New Orleans needs an EDGE rusher, and they still landed 80-85% of the one they'd have gotten at ninth overall. Donovan Ezeiruaku posted a whopping 16.5 sacks last season with the Boston College Eagles. That, of course, trailed only Mike Green from Marshall across the entire country.

At 6'2", Ezeiruaku's height isn't perfect, but his 34" arms are. Add in an elite shuttle (4.19) and three-cone (6.94) time, and he's clearly got high-level athleticism to go along with savvy pass-rush moves and great character from a high-level academic school.

I think he's a first-round EDGE prospect, and NOLA picked up a few picks on the journey back to get him.

28. Detroit Lions

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Detroit Lions can score on anyone. They've invested a ton into their back seven. We just saw last year how reliant this front is on Aidan Hutchinson.

His injury in Week 6 tanked Detroit's defensive season to the point where they finished 23rd against the rush, per nF's schedule-adjusted metrics. An interior presence is badly needed, and Derrick Harmon can give them one.

Harmon, a Detroit native, led FBS in pressures by a defensive tackle (49) and amassed 10.5 tackles for loss, but he also chews blocks in the run game. At 6'5", 310 pounds, he's not a true "nose" tackle but doesn't really cede size, either. His lone drill at the combine was a 4.97 40-yard dash, which is tremendous for his spot on the field.

A similar frame to Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs could lead to a similar impact in the NFL. He's my 23rd-ranked overall player in the class, so this is a steal. The depth of this class at interior defensive line is just working against all of them.

29. Washington Commanders

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

It's surprisingly hard to shop for a Washington Commanders team that won just four games two seasons ago.

The NFC runner-ups are probably down to an EDGE or a corner at this spot after a trade for Deebo Samuel, so it'll come down to how comfortable they feel with the pass-rushers available here.

It wouldn't surprise me if Nic Scourton was a first-round player to many teams -- even at 45th overall on my current board. Unlike his teammate, Shemar Stewart, Scourton has 15.0 sacks in the last two season. There's no doubting his ability to wreak havoc on tape -- especially in 2023 with the Purdue Boilermakers.

It's just a bit odd he was so much less productive in 2024 with better surrounding talent. He also hasn't had close to the same offseason as Stewart, participating in only interviews and on-field drills at the combine after sitting out the Senior Bowl.

Scourton isn't my favorite prospect, but this is an extreme need for the Commies.

30. Buffalo Bills

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Azareye'h Thomas would be a fine fit for the Buffalo Bills, who are continued need of menacing defensive bodies. Josh Allen has other side covered.

Maxwell Hairston made himself some money at the combine. Hairston burned his position group with a 4.28 40-yard dash, which led all players to run in Indianapolis at any position. Like Golden, I honestly didn't see that coming from him.

It only furthers his argument from versatile tape with experience in man or zone coverage for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. He had 6 interceptions in his last 20 games for the Cats.

Buffalo will lead games, and Hairston with Christian Benford is a dynamic duo to help defend leads. Expect a defensive lineman or two on Day 2.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

An inability to protect Patrick Mahomes cost the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl, and they're arguably the easiest team to mock in the first round because of it.

Kansas City's on the hunt for a left tackle, and personally, I like their options if the board shakes out this way. Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. is a raw but impressive athlete, and Aireontae Ersery of the Minnesota Golden Gophers put up a historic combine for a man his size, but Ohio State's Josh Simmons is the safest bet of the remaining options.

Simmons could have been the first tackle drafted if not for an ACL injury on October 22nd. He's a polished pass protector with really quick feet and, outside of Campbell, likely the best at that skill of options we've seen so far. I'm just a bit underwhelmed by his ability to grate bodies in the run game.

I may have the choice incorrect, but the cap-strapped Chiefs probably aren't moving up if Banks falls. They need their picks and will have options here.

32. Seattle Seahawks (via Philadelphia)

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Potentially entering a rebuild, this would be a no-brainer for the Seattle Seahawks. Assuming Jaxson Dart is long gone, I'd have given them this same pick at #18.

Seattle's tackles are set, but they gave up 50 sacks last year because of atrocious interior line play. Grey Zabel was a stud at guard or center during the Senior Bowl, so it doesn't really matter where the Seahawks ideally see him fitting. They need all three spots.

The North Dakota State Bison are FCS' gold standard, and they've produced another NFL-ready lineman in Zabel. He's 6'6", but 32" arms forced him inside in college, which is a different story than Will Campbell.

Whether it's Sam Darnold or a rookie, the 'Hawks need to protect their passer significantly better. This is a step in the right direction, and they'll nab D.K. Metcalf's replacement on Day 2.

