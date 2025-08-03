Pirates vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Pirates vs Rockies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-80)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-154) | COL: (+130)

PIT: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

PIT: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 4-10, 3.69 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-2, 7.09 ERA

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (4-10) versus the Rockies and Bradley Blalock (1-2). Keller and his team are 13-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Keller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-4. The Rockies have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Blalock's five starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Blalock's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Pirates vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (57.5%)

Pirates vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -154 favorite on the road.

Pirates vs Rockies Spread

The Pirates are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -120 to cover.

Pirates vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Rockies game on Aug. 3 has been set at 11.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-4 when favored by -154 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 103 chances this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 54-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 27 of the 103 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (26.2%).

Colorado has a 22-70 record (winning just 23.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-59-4).

The Rockies have a 44-63-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 78 hits, batting .216 this season with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 155th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .246 with 40 walks and 37 runs scored. He's slugging .381.

Among qualifiers, he is 110th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has hit 10 homers with a team-high .378 SLG this season.

Reynolds heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has one home run, 29 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Kiner-Falefa brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.519) while pacing the Rockies in hits (102). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has a .336 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .464.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 13 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .272.

Tyler Freeman is batting .304 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

Pirates vs Rockies Head to Head

8/2/2025: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/1/2025: 17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-16 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/15/2024: 16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

16-4 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/3/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/10/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2023: 10-1 COL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

