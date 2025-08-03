Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Angels facing the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (53-58) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-69)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and CHSN

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-134) | CHW: (+116)

LAA: (-134) | CHW: (+116) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

LAA: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-9, 5.75 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-8, 4.17 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jack Kochanowicz (3-9) for the Angels and Sean Burke (4-8) for the White Sox. Kochanowicz and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Kochanowicz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The White Sox have an 11-6-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox have an 8-9 record in Burke's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (55.6%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -134 favorite at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Los Angeles is +146 to cover the runline.

The Angels-White Sox game on Aug. 3 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (50%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 109 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 109 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 59-50-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have put together a 38-65 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.9% of those games).

Chicago is 32-56 (winning only 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-53-7 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 60-46-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles OPS (.766) this season. He has a .277 batting average, an on-base percentage of .365, and a slugging percentage of .401.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 107th in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 95 hits. He is batting .228 this season and has 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, he is 143rd in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .271 with a .458 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jo Adell has been key for Los Angeles with 80 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .229 with 25 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 139th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .235 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Luis Robert has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .215.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 94 hits while slugging .434. Both are team-highs.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

8/2/2025: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

