5 Biggest Winners From the Senior Bowl for the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl turned out to be a thriller.

The American Team won the game on a walk-off, 4th-and-goal touchdown from TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech. It was poetic after Bech lost his older brother in the senseless New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year's Day.

The result of the game wasn't the main point of the exhibition between the country's best NFL Draft prospects, though. Teams and scouts littered Mobile in hopes of finding a hidden gem in May's upcoming draft.

If you missed this week's festivities, here are some names who had great weeks to increase their draft stock.

Whose NFL Draft Stock Up Is Up After the 2025 Senior Bowl?

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

I can't bury the lede. The 2025 NFL Draft probably left Mobile with a third first-round quarterback.

The Ringer's Todd McShay is among those growing fond of Jaxson Dart of the Mississippi Rebels. McShay insinuated that some teams prefer Dart to Shedeur Sanders as the class's QB2, and Dart had a nice week among a weak group of quarterbacks at the game.

In the second quarter, he led the American Team to their first touchdown, which was a six-yard touchdown scamper by the signal-caller. However, Dart's throw to TCU wideout Jack Bech to set it up was the real highlight:

JAXSON DART IS THROWING DIMES pic.twitter.com/lOdOpHChH1 — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) February 1, 2025

Dart's 86.3 QBR was fourth-best in FBS this season, which is among the reason he's grading out well in FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes' model that ended up calling Jayden Daniels as last season's QB1.

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

I was enamored with this tight end class before the Senior Bowl, but I've got another name on the radar now after Senior Bowl festivities.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward could go No. 1 overall in this year's draft, but a weapon of his made noise in practices this weekend -- and not the one we thought. Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo is now in NFL Network's Daniel Jermiah's top-50 overall players after a great week:

Miami TE Elijah Arroyo is good at this getting open thing @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/BnxUvAxId1 — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) January 29, 2025

Arroyo's athleticism and cushion-soft hands made plenty of plays, including the two-point catch on the National Team's first touchdown of the day.

At just 21 years old, Arroyo averaged 17.9 yards per reception in an offense littered with NFL-caliber weapons. Have we all slept on him all season? Jeremiah believes so.

It'll be tough for me to moving him any higher TE3 behind Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr., but he quietly outproduced Michigan's Colston Loveland in yardage (590) this year.

Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

The Senior Bowl's uniqueness comes from small-school invites, and another North Dakota State product showed why they're the class of FCS football this week.

Against a deep group of EDGE and DL prospects, Grey Zabel held his own. He took snaps at guard and center with so much success that, among a poll of executives, Zabel was named the Senior Bowl's Player of the Week:

Couldn’t have been more impressed with @NDSUfootball OL Grey Zabel in the @seniorbowl 1-on-1s. Here are three good reps from him at three different positions (C, LG, RG)



Strong case for IOL1 in this draft, and a top 50 pick pic.twitter.com/qX2is4UXn6 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 28, 2025

That's great news for the supply-and-demand issue of interior linemen in this draft. It felt like a one-man show in Round 1 to me three weeks ago: Alabama's Tyler Booker.

Now, given Zabel's strong week in Mobile combined with West Virginia Mountaineers All-American Wyatt Milum working inside all week, it feels like we have three strong contenders for guards or centers to go in the first.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The next two defenders quite literally got their bag in left. They showed out in practice to a point where they bailed on the game.

Because of positional value, no one player's stock rose more this week than Marshall Thundering Herd edge player Mike Green. You never know if small-school production is real, but Green's FBS-best 17.0 sacks in 2024 made a whole lot more sense after this week.

In perhaps the rep of the week, Green absolutely plowed through Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who is expected to be a pick within the first two rounds:

Here's that Mike Green rep vs Josh Conerly. Violence personified pic.twitter.com/1uOI83Nuzu — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) January 30, 2025

Green's depth of moves beyond that bull rush were also on display. The EDGE class behind Abdul Carter was a bit muddy, but now, it's not crazy to see Green going in the top-15 picks as size, production, and Senior Bowl performance are all trending in his direction.

Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

I've got some homework to do on Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart after this week's activities.

I have Stewart listed as an interior linemen, but he dominated reps inside and out throughout the practice sessions:

Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart —6’5”, 281lbs— came to the senior bowl, dominated it for 2 days of practices, and has decided to leave early.



Punched his ticket for the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft 🎟️pic.twitter.com/0fllI7No3t — Hogg (@HoggNFL) January 30, 2025

With just 14 total tackles and 1.5 sacks as a potential edge player, I had him ranked even behind his teammate, Nic Scourton, entering the week. However, at 6'5", he's bigger than Scourton with the opposite of some of the motor concerns that his teammate might have.

Though the production wasn't there, Stewart made plenty of fans this week. I'm still leaning Mike Green should get drafted first, but a team with a certain scheme that demands versatility with probably fall in love with the toolsy athlete. He's no longer a lock to go behind Georgia's Mykel Williams or Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

Honorable Mentions

Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

The brother of Travis Etienne made fans throughout practice and the game with his natural pass-catching skills.

Jack Bech, WR, TCU

As the game's emotional and on-field MVP, Bech delivered 6 catches, 68 yards, and the game-winning touchdown as a wideout praised for his character and blocking ability.

Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Though weighing in at just 165 pounds, his seperation and playmaking has some NFL scouts drawing Tank Dell comparisons.

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Success in individual workouts is moving the former Minnesota Golden Gophers left tackle up an ambiguous draft board at tackle beyond the top-two guys.

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Jackson had two sacks in the game, including a forced fumble on Jaxson Dart. The "no blitzing" rules really allow for those standout performances from EDGE players to stick.

Sai'vion Jones, DL, LSU

Jones lived in the National Team's backfield throughout Saturday's game. He was arguably one of the game's most obvious winners.

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Easily the best athlete at corner during practices, Thomas' quiet day on Saturday has some teams inching his name up the board as a pair of my top corners are still recovering from in-season injuries.

