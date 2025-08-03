Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Athletics taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Athletics (49-64) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (52-59)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ARID

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-192) | ARI: -1.5 (+158)

OAK: +1.5 (-192) | ARI: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 0-1, 2.75 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-7, 5.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Jack Perkins (0-1) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Perkins did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Diamondbacks have a 5-12-0 record against the spread in Rodríguez's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Rodríguez's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (52.9%)

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Athletics vs Diamondbacks moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Diamondbacks are a +102 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Diamondbacks and are 1.5 on the runline and -192 to cover, while Arizona is +158 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Athletics-Diamondbacks contest on Aug. 3 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Athletics have won seven of 18 games when listed as at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 112 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 58-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 40 total times this season. They've finished 17-23 in those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-18 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (43.8%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-48-6).

The Diamondbacks have gone 48-59-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .497, both of which lead Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 49th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .257 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average is 83rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Soderstrom takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with four doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Nick Kurtz is batting .305 with a .656 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Kurtz has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with four walks.

Shea Langeliers has 19 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Langeliers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a slugging percentage of .421, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 19 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 36 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ketel Marte has racked up 85 hits with a .390 on-base percentage, leading the Diamondbacks in both statistics.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/2/2025: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/30/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/28/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2023: 9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/15/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

