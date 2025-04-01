Will the Cleveland Browns Pick Shedeur Sanders Second Overall in the 2025 NFL Draft?

When a college quarterback prospect's brand is diamonds and his own rap anthem, it's not hard to imagine how Shedeur Sanders has gained a notable amount of attention as he's become eligible for the NFL Draft.

The infamous son of "Coach Prime," Deion Sanders, plays pretty special on the field, too. Sanders turned around a Colorado Buffaloes program that won a single game the year before his arrival, leaving a 9-4 squad that competed for the 2024 Big 12 Championship.

Though it's starting to appear Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is a prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 overall in April, Sanders could go as high as No. 2 to a team that definitely needs a quarterback.

In the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson disaster, the Cleveland Browns certainly aren't set at the position. Their current depth chart has just Kenny Pickett available and healthy, and their cap situation doesn't suggest more high-level help is on the way.

A franchise quarterback would be ideal for the Browns at the second overall pick. Is that Sanders? Will the two align at the position when it's all said and done?

Where Recent Mock Drafts Have Shedeur Sanders Going

Three weeks ago, my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft for FanDuel Research had Sanders to the Browns at No. 2. A few weeks later with additional information, my perspective is far from solidified.

There's definitely some steam on that selection. NFL Network's Charles Davis, FantasyPros' Pat Fitzmaurice, WalterFootball's Walter Cherepinsky, and The Ringer's Todd McShay all put Sanders to Cleveland in their latest mock.

Dissenting opinions exist, though. ESPN's Mel Kiper, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Yahoo's staff mock draft, and CBS's Pete Prisco all have the Browns selecting EDGE Abdul Carter or two-way phenom Travis Hunter with the second overall pick.

That sort of toss-up leads to plenty of intrigue around a spot that's been, largely, a foregone conclusion in most recent NFL Drafts.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Betting Odds

As of now, the NFL Draft odds at FanDuel show Sanders as a +850 underdog to be the No. 2 overall pick to any team:

Of course, the Browns have that pick now, and it's not crazy to think they could trade it to a team who believes Sanders is an elite talent. The New York Giants are searching for a quarterback of the future and pick third, so leaping them might be a good idea.

Is there value on expecting Sanders, not Abdul Carter (-250) or Travis Hunter (+185), to go at the pick?

Why the Browns Will Select Sanders

Trading the pick could be one way that Cleveland continues to try and solve their biggest issue. They have over $135 million committed to Deshaun Watson's useless cap hit in the next two seasons, according to Spotrac. They'll need an influx of cheap, talented labor to survive it.

Getting bits of that with extra picks is one way, but one could argue finding a great quarterback working on a rookie pay scale is the entire kit and caboodle from one swing. Pretending that money was committed to a signal-caller even a fraction as effective as Jayden Daniels would eliminate those concerns in a hurry.

One of the Browns' most trusted reporters, Mary Kay Cabot, believes the team is enthralled with Sanders in the pre-draft process. Myles Garrett reportedly approved of the team's plan at quarterback before signing an extension.

Personally, that's why I mocked Sanders to the Browns. Doing this for over a decade, there's more and more of a reach for quarterbacks early. Bad teams get desperate. If there's a coach and general manager in a position of needing to try and find a magic eraser, it's Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.

Stefanski's poker face about his current quarterback situation was pretty laughable. There's almost a guarantee Cleveland will draft a quarterback -- or two -- at some point in April's proceedings. Could it be Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, or Will Howard later? Sure, but will Dart last to 33rd overall? Can they afford to part with the capital to move up for him? Are Shough and Howard truly ready and able to help win in 2025?

None of those guys seem like the dots that Cabot and Garrett were able to connect.

Why the Browns Won't Select Sanders

FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes is among those with some pause on Sanders -- at least from an analytical perspective. Sanders' 75.5 QBR was well off from this class' top quarterbacks, and he notes that Colorado's weak offensive line was not solely to blame for extreme issues with sacks. At 23.2 years old on draft night, he's also a bit older as a prospect.

Frankly, I'm not of a different opinion. While I feel Sanders, ranked No. 7 overall on my top 100 big board, is a franchise quarterback, I've got Jaxson Dart at No. 5. Jim's model believes Dart is the best quarterback in the class.

Dart is younger with significantly better college numbers, and there's value in his willingness to participate at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine while Sanders sat. In fact, Sanders didn't make a great impression on some teams in interviews at the combine.

If Cleveland doesn't feel Shedeur is a bonafide franchise quarterback, things get interesting.

That's really the assumption behind current -300 odds that someone will select Abdul Carter at No. 2. If not the Browns, it's also not insane to think they trade this pick to an pass-rush-needy team that gives up a haul for Carter.

Carter is the 2nd-ranked player in my top 100, and Travis Hunter is 3rd. They're the best non-quarterbacks in the draft by most accounts with generational upside. If Cleveland's grade on Sanders isn't extremely different from the rest of the class' quarterbacks, they'd be correct to pass.

Verdict

The +850 betting odds behind Sanders to go No. 2 overall are still a worthy bet at FanDuel.

Our analytical opinions of Sanders' ability don't match the smile on Myles Garrett's face when asked about his team's plan at quarterback, and the Browns are desperate.

Coach Prime has publicly approved of the Browns -- probably due to a nice roster -- as a landing spot. Todd McShay also confirmed the Browns weren't one of the teams dissatisfied with Sanders' combine interviews.

At this point, it seems closer to a pick 'em that Cleveland tries to erase their Watson mistake. Industry analysts are completely split.

