Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3
Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Padres vs Cardinals Game Info
- San Diego Padres (61-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-56)
- Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA and FDSMW
Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-146) | STL: (+124)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-10, 4.79 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-7, 4.62 ERA
The probable starters are Dylan Cease (3-10) for the Padres and Andre Pallante (6-7) for the Cardinals. Cease and his team have a record of 9-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Cease's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). The Cardinals are 12-9-0 ATS in Pallante's 21 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 6-6 record in Pallante's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (57.6%)
Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline
- The Padres vs Cardinals moneyline has San Diego as a -146 favorite, while St. Louis is a +124 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Cardinals are -172 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +142.
Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The Padres-Cardinals game on Aug. 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.
Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Padres have been victorious in 33, or 60%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season San Diego has been victorious 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Padres' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 109 opportunities.
- In 109 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 60-49-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals are 28-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, St. Louis has gone 7-12 (36.8%).
- The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 109 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-49-5).
- The Cardinals have put together a 57-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Machado hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .476 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 68th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Arraez has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .299/.334/.409.
- Arraez brings a 15-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 106 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .383.
- Bogaerts takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan has accumulated a .353 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .281.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 96th in slugging.
- Alec Burleson has collected 97 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- His batting average ranks 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 50th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras is hitting .257 with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Masyn Winn has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.
Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
