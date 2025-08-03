Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (61-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-56)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSMW

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-146) | STL: (+124)

SD: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

SD: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-10, 4.79 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-7, 4.62 ERA

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (3-10) for the Padres and Andre Pallante (6-7) for the Cardinals. Cease and his team have a record of 9-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Cease's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). The Cardinals are 12-9-0 ATS in Pallante's 21 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 6-6 record in Pallante's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.6%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Padres vs Cardinals moneyline has San Diego as a -146 favorite, while St. Louis is a +124 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Cardinals are -172 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +142.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Padres-Cardinals game on Aug. 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 33, or 60%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 109 opportunities.

In 109 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 60-49-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 28-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, St. Louis has gone 7-12 (36.8%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 109 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-49-5).

The Cardinals have put together a 57-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 19th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .476 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among all qualified, he ranks 68th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .299/.334/.409.

Arraez brings a 15-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .425 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 106 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Bogaerts takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated a .353 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 96th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has collected 97 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average ranks 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is hitting .257 with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Masyn Winn has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while hitting .273.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

