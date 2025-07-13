MLB Home Run Derby: Historical Winners by Year
Everybody loves the long ball, and that's what makes the MLB's Home Run Derby so great.
Since 1985, the league's best sluggers have competed to see who could launch more dingers. That's a lot of history -- and here's a recap of it all.
MLB Home Run Derby Winners by Year
Here's a breakdown of MLB Home Run Derby winners to date.
Note: Home run count does not include tie-breaks.
Year
Winner
Team
HRs*
Field
|2024
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|49
|Globe Life Field
|2023
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|72
|T-Mobile Park
|2022
|Juan Soto
|Nationals
|53
|Dodger Stadium
|2021
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|74
|Coors Field
|2020
|Canceled (COVID-19)
|2019
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|57
|Progressive Field
|2018
|Bryce Harper
|Nationals
|45
|Nationals Park
