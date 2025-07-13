MLB Home Run Derby: Historical Winners by Year

Everybody loves the long ball, and that's what makes the MLB's Home Run Derby so great.

Since 1985, the league's best sluggers have competed to see who could launch more dingers. That's a lot of history -- and here's a recap of it all.

MLB Home Run Derby Winners by Year

Here's a breakdown of MLB Home Run Derby winners to date.

Note: Home run count does not include tie-breaks.

Year Winner Team HRs* Field 2024 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers 49 Globe Life Field 2023 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 72 T-Mobile Park 2022 Juan Soto Nationals 53 Dodger Stadium 2021 Pete Alonso Mets 74 Coors Field 2020 Canceled (COVID-19) 2019 Pete Alonso Mets 57 Progressive Field 2018 Bryce Harper Nationals 45 Nationals Park View Full Table ChevronDown

Which bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.