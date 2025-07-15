PGA DFS Picks for The Open Championship: Top Studs and Value Plays on FanDuel

Building a PGA DFS lineup requires plentiful considerations: course fit, cut rules, current form, and much more.

After weighing all those factors, which golfers stand out on FanDuel this week for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club?

Let's dig into the field, using FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds as a guide for our lineups.

Top Golfers for PGA DFS at The Open Championship

PGA DFS Studs

Scottie Scheffler ($13,900)

Even after recommending a pivot to Rory McIlroy ($11,900) in last week's Scottish Open DFS picks and it working, it was harrowing to fade this generational form from Scottie Scheffler.

Winning this one would put Scottie a U.S. Open short of the career slam, and I'm heading back to the world's best player. Scheffler has gained at least 2.00 adjusted strokes on the field per round in 13 straight events.

Prior results at the Open Championship are solid with four straight top 25s and a pair of top 10s -- even if that's not what you'd hope for at the salary. Last week's T8 in Scotland was a good showing on a links course, as well.

At the PGA Championship, Scheffler was the strongest golfer ever relative to the field in adjusted strokes gained per round (+2.90) to win a major besides Tiger Woods. That context makes a fade in cash games hard to stomach.

Jon Rahm ($11,600)

We entered the first three majors with Bryson DeChambeau as LIV Golf's best contender. Jon Rahm seems to have taken that moniker before a tournament that would inch him toward a career grand slam himself.

Rahm has positive strokes gained: approach (SG: APP) in five of his last six events, and he's at least in Scheffler's zip code by gaining at least 1.25 adjusted strokes per round on the field in 13 straight events. This accounts for LIV's field strength but not necessarily music playing in the background.

The Spaniard has finished T7 or better in three of the last four Opens, too. He was T11 at Royal Portrush in 2019.

A tournament build looking toward a more balanced approach with Rory or Rahm leading the way is still extremely viable despite Scheffler's gaudy form. If Scottie doesn't find the top five, those lineups should be in business. Tommy Fleetwood ($11,500), who finished T2 here in 2019, also deserves a shout.

Ludvig Aberg ($10,900)

Finally. A major where Ludvig Aberg is back in excellent form.

Aberg has gained 2.00 adjusted strokes per round at only four events this calendar year -- just one has come since a T7 at The Masters. Luckily, it was last week at the Scottish Open (T8), and it had been building with Aberg posting positive SG: APP in five straight.

The former Texas Tech standout had a usual tee-to-green (T2G) week at the PGA (-1.75 SG: T2G) and missed the cut on the number at the U.S. Open despite gaining adjusted strokes in three of four categories. It's hard to say where things truly collapsed.

The sweet-swinging 25-year-old has already been a force in big tournaments with 4 top 12s in 9 starts between majors and THE PLAYERS. He obviously didn't play in 2019 at Portrush, but links golf, of course, dominated his amateur career in Sweden. Things seem to be peaking at the right time for someone who is on everyone's "when not if" list.

PGA DFS Mid-Range Picks

Viktor Hovland ($10,700)

Another "when not if" golfer at majors is Viktor Hovland.

Hovland was just fine returning from a neck injury withdrawal in his previous event, posting a T11 at the Scottish Open where he climbed into the top five at one stage. That marked his sixth event in seven tries gaining at least 1.50 adjusted strokes on the rest of the field. He'd have won the U.S. Open if not for -0.34 strokes gained: putting (SG: PUTT) per round.

The Norwegian golfer has been an outstanding player at Opens, posting three straight Open top 15s to begin his career before missing the cut while battling his overall game.

With that not an issue now for Hovland, Portrush is a fair venue where Vik's well-rounded skillset should translate. When he's been playing well entering this tournament, he's typically been in the mix for "Champion Golfer of the Year".

Russell Henley ($10,200)

There are only two golfers in the field who have gained at least 2.50 adjusted strokes per round in their last three starts. One is Scheffler, and the other is Russell Henley.

Henley took the unorthodox approach of passing on the Scottish Open, but it might be just trying to hold onto the vibes of last year's T5 at Royal Troon in this event. Who knows?

Perhaps in an effort to cement his spot on the USA Ryder Cup squad, Henley has six top-30 finishes in his last nine starts. He got off the schneid in the crown jewels with a T10 at the U.S. Open, and I don't really worry about stage fright with Henley boasting 4 top 10s in his last 11 starts at majors.

The toughest sell on Henley is a violent shift to links golf from his last start at the Travelers, but here's a deep cut -- though the American didn't play in 2019 at Portrush, he won three of his four matches as an amateur at the 2010 Palmer Cup held at Royal Portrush. There's course history here.

Matt Fitzpatrick ($9,900)

There are plenty of golfers with Royal Portrush history from 2019 who are in modest form, but that's also driven up their salary.

Here's a bizarre exception when Matt Fitzpatrick is, like, actually back toward being the guy who won the 2022 U.S. Open, as well. Fitzpatrick finished T20 here in 2019 and has made five straight cuts at Opens despite the shaky, hit-and-miss form we've come to expect.

The Englishman is definitely trending up now. He gained adjusted strokes in 10 straight appearances, and the irons have produced positive SG: APP in 8 of those. When Fitz has popped in recent years, it's largely been due to a red-hot putter.

At 7,337 yards, Royal Portrush doesn't require length as a prerequisite -- as a leaderboard of Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Lee Westwood in 2019 would indicate. Distance is really the only thing missing from Fitzpatrick's game at the moment, so this course is a good fit.

PGA DFS Value Plays

Harry Hall ($9,000)

I've recommended Harry Hall in three straight starts, and he's awarded me with a T9, T13, and T17 -- the worst of which came at last week's Scottish Open despite starting Saturday one back of the lead.

It would be quite the story if Hall's breakout campaign was paid off in the U.K. via a Claret Jug. Those finishes are part of a larger stretch of seven straight top-20 outings stretching from links courses to a longer layout at the RBC Canadian Open to stateside birdie-fests.

Hall finished T19 in his only major start of the year at the PGA Championship.

I mentioned Cameron Smith and Jordan Spieth last week, but we've seen time and time again that a weaponized putter at a links layout can be dangerous. Lowry proved that here in 2019 in his dominant win. Hall is third on the PGA Tour in SG: PUTT per round (+0.789).

datagolf's 22nd-ranked golfer in the world shouldn't be this deep into the bargain bin -- especially so close to home.

Jordan Smith ($7,900)

I have a feeling Marco Penge ($7,800) is going to be a popular click after a week where the bomber put it all together for a T2 at the Scottish Open.

However, I'm extremely queasy about him when he rode a hot putter (+1.18 SG: PUTT per round) after losing strokes on the green in five prior starts. To me, fellow DP World Tour regular Jordan Smith is due a bit of luck on the greens instead.

Smith had five top 10s in six non-majors before last week's T22 in a deeper field. He's gained strokes off the tee (SG: OTT) and on approach in five of those starts. He posted +2.72 SG: T2G per round last week before his putter buried him (-1.35 SG: PUTT per round).

Penge has never made a cut at The Open, compared to Smith's two made cuts in the last three years. I am pivoting to the slightly higher salary among these two English value plays.

Laurie Canter ($7,400)

Laurie Canter was on shortlists of dark horse contenders before the first major of the year at Augusta. It didn't end particularly well.

Deeper fields chewed him up for missed cuts at THE PLAYERS, The Masters, and the PGA. He (somewhat) got the monkey off his back with a T55 at Oakmont to at least see the weekend.

Before this stretch on exclusively the DP World Tour, Canter posted three top 5s in four starts. The confidence might have come back via a T7 at the BMW International Open, and he finished well (T34) in last week's deeper field while gaining 1.34 adjusted strokes per round.

Canter has the game to contend at a major and has been in the mix for wins a lot in 2025. Being closer to home in the U.K. and his better recent form makes him a pretty intriguing play. He's far closer to a punting-range salary than what was imaginable in March.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a Top 5, Top 10, and/or Top 20 Finish wager for The Open Championship Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to use your knowledge to build some daily fantasy golf lineups? Check out all of this week's contests over at FanDuel and all golf betting odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.