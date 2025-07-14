How to Watch 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Time, Channels, Betting Odds

The MLB All-Star break has officially arrived, marking the midpoint of the MLB season.

At the center of the festivities is the All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 15th, which pits the top talent from the AL and NL against each other.

Keep reading to see who made each All-Star teams, the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, and how to watch the All-Star Game!

Who Is in the MLB All-Star Game?

American League Starters

C: Cal Raleigh (SEA)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.(TOR)

2B: Gleyber Torres (DET)

3B: Junior Caminero (TB)

SS: Jacob Wilson (ATH)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Riley Greene (DET)

OF: Javier Baez (DET)

DH: Ryan O'Hearn (BAL)

SP: Tarik Skubal (DET)

National League Starters

C: Will Smith (LAD)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)

3B: Manny Machado (SD)

SS: Francisco Lindor (NYM)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL)

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC)

OF: Kyle Tucker (CHC)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

SP: Paul Skenes (PIT)

When Is the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 15th beginning at 8pm ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to Watch the MLB All-Star Game

The 2025 All-Star Game will air live on FOX.

2025 MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds

Here are the latest MLB All-Star Game odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline Run Line Total Runs American League @ National League Jul 16 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Check out our MLB best bets, predictions, and props at FanDuel Research!

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this year's Home Run Derby? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB Home Run Derby odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.