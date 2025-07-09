MLB All-Star Game History: Head-to-Head Record for AL vs. NL

Since its inaugural pitch in 1933, the MLB All-Star Game has stood as a mid-season celebration of baseball’s best talent.

Over nearly a century, MLB's two leagues -- the American League (AL) and National League (NL) -- have battled it out. While there's been some fair competition over the years, one side has seen more success.

Let's dive into the full head-to-head history of the MLB All-Star Game.

MLB All-Star Game Record History

Here is the full record of MLB All-Star Games, including winners, scores, and MVPs.

Year Winner Score MVP 2024 AL 5-3 Jarren Duran 2023 NL 3–2 Elías Díaz 2022 AL 3–2 Giancarlo Stanton 2021 AL 5–2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr 2020 Canceled N/A N/A 2019 AL 4–3 Shane Bieber 2018 AL 8–6 (10 innings) Alex Bregman View Full Table ChevronDown

How many MLB All-Star Games have there been?

There have been 94 MLB All-Star Games since the tradition began in 1933. Over its history, the game has only been canceled twice:

In 1945, due to World War II travel restrictions

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic

When were there two MLB All-Star Games played in a year?

The MLB hosted two All-Star Games per year for four seasons -- from 1959 to 1962. This was added to generate more revenue for the players' pension fund.

Who has won the most MLB All-Star Games?

The AL leads the all-time series with a record of 48-44-2, giving them a winning percentage of .521.

What is the highest combined run total in a MLB All-Star Game?

The highest-scoring All-Star Game took place in 1998, when the AL defeated the NL 13–8, for a combined total of 21 runs.

Has the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie?

Yes, the game has ended in a tie twice:

In 1961, with a final score of 1-1, ending due to rain

In 2002, after 11 innings, ending 7-7 when both teams ran out of pitchers

What is the longest MLB All-Star Game win streak?

The AL dominated from 1997 to 2009, with a 13-game winning streak if you include the tie in 2002.

The NL had an 11-game winning streak from 1972 to 1982.

