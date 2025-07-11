Who's in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby? Participants and Betting Odds
The stage is set for one of baseball’s most beloved traditions — the MLB Home Run Derby. This year’s competition brings a fresh wave of power hitters, with an entirely new lineup stepping up to the plate compared to last season.
The Derby will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Check out the full list of participants and the latest betting odds available below and at FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Participants
Here is the field of the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby:
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Betting Odds
Here are the different betting markets for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Home Run Derby 2025 Champion
Home Run Derby Champion 2025
Odds
|Cal Raleigh
|+300
|Oneil Cruz
|+330
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+450
|James Wood
|+500
|Byron Buxton
|+1000
|Junior Caminero
|+1100
|Brent Rooker
|+1100
Exact Result
Exact Result
Odds
|Oneil Cruz over Brent Rooker
|+3100
|Oneil Cruz over Byron Buxton
|+2700
|Oneil Cruz over Cal Raleigh
|+1800
|Oneil Cruz over James Wood
|+2100
|Oneil Cruz over Jazz Chisholm
|+3000
|Oneil Cruz over Junior Caminero
|+2800
|Oneil Cruz over Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+1700
Name the Finalists
Name The Finalists
Odds
|Cal Raleigh vs. Oneil Cruz
|+850
|Ronald Acuna Jr. vs. Oneil Cruz
|+950
|Cal Raleigh vs. Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+1000
|James Wood vs. Oneil Cruz
|+1300
|Cal Raleigh vs. James Wood
|+1300
|Ronald Acuna Jr. vs. James Wood
|+1600
|Byron Buxton vs. Oneil Cruz
|+1800
To Make the Finals
To Make the Finals
Odds
|Cal Raleigh
|+152
|Oneil Cruz
|+154
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+198
|James Wood
|+260
|Byron Buxton
|+370
|Junior Caminero
|+440
|Brent Rooker
|+490
