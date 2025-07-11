FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Who's in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby? Participants and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

Who's in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby? Participants and Betting Odds

The stage is set for one of baseball’s most beloved traditions — the MLB Home Run Derby. This year’s competition brings a fresh wave of power hitters, with an entirely new lineup stepping up to the plate compared to last season.

The Derby will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full list of participants and the latest betting odds available below and at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Participants

Here is the field of the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby:

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Betting Odds

Here are the different betting markets for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Home Run Derby 2025 Champion

Home Run Derby Champion 2025
Odds
Cal Raleigh+300
Oneil Cruz+330
Ronald Acuna Jr.+450
James Wood+500
Byron Buxton+1000
Junior Caminero+1100
Brent Rooker+1100

Exact Result

Exact Result
Odds
Oneil Cruz over Brent Rooker+3100
Oneil Cruz over Byron Buxton+2700
Oneil Cruz over Cal Raleigh+1800
Oneil Cruz over James Wood+2100
Oneil Cruz over Jazz Chisholm+3000
Oneil Cruz over Junior Caminero+2800
Oneil Cruz over Ronald Acuna Jr.+1700

Name the Finalists

Name The Finalists
Odds
Cal Raleigh vs. Oneil Cruz+850
Ronald Acuna Jr. vs. Oneil Cruz+950
Cal Raleigh vs. Ronald Acuna Jr.+1000
James Wood vs. Oneil Cruz+1300
Cal Raleigh vs. James Wood+1300
Ronald Acuna Jr. vs. James Wood+1600
Byron Buxton vs. Oneil Cruz+1800

To Make the Finals

To Make the Finals
Odds
Cal Raleigh+152
Oneil Cruz+154
Ronald Acuna Jr.+198
James Wood+260
Byron Buxton+370
Junior Caminero+440
Brent Rooker+490

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this year's Home Run Derby? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB Home Run Derby odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup