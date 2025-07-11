Who's in the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby? Participants and Betting Odds

The stage is set for one of baseball’s most beloved traditions — the MLB Home Run Derby. This year’s competition brings a fresh wave of power hitters, with an entirely new lineup stepping up to the plate compared to last season.

The Derby will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Participants

Here is the field of the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby:

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Betting Odds

Here are the different betting markets for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Home Run Derby 2025 Champion

Home Run Derby Champion 2025 Odds Cal Raleigh +300 Oneil Cruz +330 Ronald Acuna Jr. +450 James Wood +500 Byron Buxton +1000 Junior Caminero +1100 Brent Rooker +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

Exact Result

Exact Result Odds Oneil Cruz over Brent Rooker +3100 Oneil Cruz over Byron Buxton +2700 Oneil Cruz over Cal Raleigh +1800 Oneil Cruz over James Wood +2100 Oneil Cruz over Jazz Chisholm +3000 Oneil Cruz over Junior Caminero +2800 Oneil Cruz over Ronald Acuna Jr. +1700 View Full Table ChevronDown

Name the Finalists

Name The Finalists Odds Cal Raleigh vs. Oneil Cruz +850 Ronald Acuna Jr. vs. Oneil Cruz +950 Cal Raleigh vs. Ronald Acuna Jr. +1000 James Wood vs. Oneil Cruz +1300 Cal Raleigh vs. James Wood +1300 Ronald Acuna Jr. vs. James Wood +1600 Byron Buxton vs. Oneil Cruz +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

To Make the Finals

To Make the Finals Odds Cal Raleigh +152 Oneil Cruz +154 Ronald Acuna Jr. +198 James Wood +260 Byron Buxton +370 Junior Caminero +440 Brent Rooker +490 View Full Table ChevronDown

