3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Sun on Tuesday 7/15/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Sun

The Fever and Sun will meet up in Boston at TD Garden tonight.

The venue gives this game some hype, but a 16.0-point spread in favor of Indiana suggests we have an uncompetitive affair up ahead.

It seems to be an efficient spread, too. The Fever have picked up back-to-back 17-plus point wins and are capable of blowing teams out while the Sun enter with an atrocious -20.1 net rating.

In lieu of backing either side, my favorite way to bet this game is looking for the Fever to eclipse 90.5 points.

Indiana has scored a towering 201 points across their last two games. For the season, they are averaging 88.0 points with Caitlin Clark in the fold, including an 88-point outing against Connecticut earlier this year. The Sun cough up a league-high 88.1 points per game and have the worst defensive rating in the W. Since losing Marina Mabrey (out) to injury, the Sun are permitting 88.8 points per game and let up at least 85 points in all but one of those eight contests.

The big three of Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell has proven to be one of the more powerhouse offensive units around, and it doesn't hurt that they operate at a breakneck pace. Notably, this group is averaging a thunderous 90.5 points against the bottom-half defenses in the league.

Perhaps most telling, the Sun surrender a league-high 0.485 points in the paint per possession, while Indiana's offense is the runaway leader (0.512) in said split. Boston and company figure to feast via quick and easy inside buckets in this one.

There are few players more dominant than Boston when she's in her bag. She leads the WNBA with a 58.3% field goal percentage and has somehow, someway shot above 63.0% from the field in more games than not this season.

For the season, she's netting 24.1 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game -- a tick above where her PR prop is set for tonight. Add in the massive upgrade she gets when Clark is in the fold, and Boston's PR prop is a top target for this one.

AB is averaging 26.4 PR in 12 games alongside CC. A road dog, Boston has put up 29, 36, and 39 PR in her last three away games in the split.

The Sun should help us out here, too. Not only do they surrender the most points in the paint, but they also give up the most rebounds per game (36.9) in the WNBA.

A part of me thinks Clark will use this soft matchup to get her three-point shot back, so I am intrigued by her +290 odds to sink 4+ threes.

But with Boston and Indiana's post players primed to feast on Tuesday, Clark's assist prop might be where it's at.

For the season, CC has exceeded 8.5 assists in 9 out of 12 games. She dished out a towering 13 dimes her last time out.

Here's a look at Clark's assist output against the bottom-five defenses in the league: 6, 10, 10, and 13. That lowly six-assist outing was in part thanks to below-average shooting from the players outside of Clark, but that's hardly a concern tonight. Not only do the Sun cede the league's highest eFG% (52.8%), but Boston and Natasha Howard rank first and second in FG% while Mitchell and Lexie Hull rank second and third in FG% among all guards. This is a truly elite shooting team that should thrive tonight.

I'd consider Clark To Record 10+ Assists (+148), as well.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.