3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 7/15/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun

At 3-18, the Connecticut Sun remain the WNBA's worst team by a landslide and are 1-9 over the last 10. Tonight's 15.5-point spread in favor of the Indiana Fever doesn't come as a surprise, for Connecticut has been a double-digit underdog in seven consecutive contests.

Betting on a spread this large can be tricky, but we can still get clear value in props. Indiana should have its share of favorable matchups, but its frontcourt should especially feast.

The Sun allow the most points in the paint per game and have the lowest rebounding percentage. Aliyah Boston logs 16.2 points per game (PPG) while taking 81.7% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, and she leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (RPG). Boston should have success in both departments, pointing me to a double-double.

Connecticut's defensive frontcourt is made up by Tina Charles (115.9 defensive rating) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (109.5 defensive rating) -- who both have alarming defensive ratings. Most of Boston's boards come from the defensive glass with a team-high 18.5% defensive rebounding rate, and the Sun have the fourth-lowest offensive rebounding percentage.

Another lopsided loss looks imminent for Connecticut, and I expect Indiana's success to be led by its froncourt.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks

The Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks come into Tuesday's matchup on opposite ends with Washington boasting a 7-3 record over the last 10 while L.A. is 3-7 during the same span. Following three consecutive wins, will the Mystics keep it up?

Attacking the paint should be a clear advantage for the Mystics -- who total the second-most points in the paint per game. The Sparks allow the fourth-most points in the paint per contest. When Washington has faced bottom-four interior defenses this season, it has won the paint battle in five of six games while averaging 42.7 points in the paint per game (season average is 38.3).

The advantage around the rim extends to the rebounding clash, as well. Both teams struggle to take care of the ball, sitting in the bottom three of turnover percentage. The possession battle will likely be decided on the glass, and the Mystics are tied for the second-highest defensive rebounding rate and have the sixth-highest offensive rebounding percentage while L.A. is in the bottom half of both categories.

Ultimately, Washington controlling the paint should lead to another win. The Sparks also like to attack the rim with the third-most points in the paint per game, but the Mystics are stingy by ceding the third-fewest points in the paint per contest.

Targeting one of Washington's paint scorers goes hand-in-hand with our moneyline pick. Shakira Austin logs 12.2 PPG and takes 78.5% of her field goal attempts within 10 feet of the rim.

Her 13.5-point prop for tonight is above her season average, but Austin has upped her production recently. Over the last nine games, Austin is totaling 16.6 PPG along with 13.3 field goal attempts per game compared to her season-long total of 10.1 shots per contest.

RotoWire's projections giving Austin 14.3 points makes sense when considering the jump in production. Plus, she's totaled 13.0 PPG when facing teams in the bottom four of paint defense.

We know Los Angeles struggles to defend the rim, and the defensive ratings of Dearica Hamby (106.9) and Azura Stevens (109.2) are not yielding any confidence. Austin is gearing up for another solid outing, especially with consistent matchups against Stevens looks likely.

