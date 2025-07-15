5 Rookies to Watch for Fantasy Football During 2025 NFL Training Camps

Fantasy football preparation is fully underway, and FanDuel Research has you covered with plenty of content. With Week 1 kicking off September 4, many drafts will take place over the next month. Training camps are only about one week away, giving our first insights of how rosters could shake out.

Rookies are atop the list for training camps as first-year players will report as early as this week. Per usual, plenty of incoming rookies are generating fantasy football buzz. Which first-year players should we keep tabs on for upcoming NFL training camps?

Rookies to Watch for Fantasy Football

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

The elephant in the room is Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders. Seeing a rookie running back carry sky-high fantasy expectations right off the bat is a rare occasion. As the 2025 sixth overall pick, Jeanty carries an average draft position (ADP) of 10.0 while ranking as RB4 in half-PPR, per FantasyPros.

He's far and away considered the top rookie for fantasy football in 2025 as Omarion Hampton is probably the next-best option with his 45.0 ADP. After logging the second-most rushing yards in a single college football season (2,601), Jeanty is clearly an alluring piece joining a team where he should immediately become a workhorse, but is the value there?

That's the debate for fantasy managers right now. Should we spend a first-round pick on Jeanty? FantasyPros suggests the value is there, putting him 11th overall in consensus expert rankings.

Jeanty simply needs to pass the eye test at this point, and training camp could be the chance to do it.

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

In a loaded 2025 running back class, plenty of first-year halfbacks are going to be on our fantasy radars. Outside of the obvious targets like Jeanty and Hampton, we can get into some sleepers. While RJ Harvey isn't a full blown sleeper, he could provide some terrific value in 2025.

The Denver Broncos' backfield has been a tough cookie to crack for several seasons. It underwent another overhaul in the offseason as Javonte Williams joined the Dallas Cowboys while J.K. Dobbins and Harvey were added to the running back room. Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime remain potential contributors, as well.

This will likely be a mess to figure out yet again, but if a back is to emerge, Harvey could be the name to target. FantasyPros has Harvey ranked 61 overall compared to his 69.5 ADP, suggesting good value. He has a chance to begin carving a notable role in training camp.

Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Now we can get into true sleeper territory with Jaydon Blue. After finishing with the third-fewest yards per rushing attempt in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys did little to address their running back corps. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders were the two veterans added via free agency, and Blue was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Williams and Sanders have been on the decline over the last couple of seasons. Blue wasn't a full-time starter with the Texas Longhorns but still logged 730 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per rushing attempt. The name Tony Pollard has been tossed around when looking at Blue comps. The electric speed and receiving skills are there, potentially providing a path to more and more touches as the season unfolds.

Blue's ADP has been falling of late, sitting at 138.0 overall. This could keep falling with FantasyPros' consensus rankings putting Blue 151 overall. More than likely, he will need time to become a productive piece. But Blue's training camp is still worth watching as his value could improve over the next month with his ADP dropping.

Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Finding running back value in the late rounds of fantasy football drafts is like digging for gold. As we all know, most fantasy managers will welcome productive running backs with open arms.

Dylan Sampson is yet another rookie worth keeping tabs on. The Cleveland Browns will have a new-look backfield, and second-round pick Quinshon Judkins was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence on Sunday -- making his immediate future unclear.

Cleveland also selected Sampson in the fourth round, and he was an exceptional college back with 1,491 rushing yards and 5.8 yards per carry in 2024. Sampson is capable of taking on a big role, and his fantasy stock should soar following the news surrounding Judkins.

Sampson's ADP is currently 174.0, providing an exciting ceiling late in drafts.

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

We finally have a receiver making our five rookies to watch. Many fans are buying stock in the Chicago Bears, who have +190 odds to make the NFL playoffs. Bringing in Ben Johnson as head coach is a big piece of the puzzle, giving Chicago a nice pairing with its potential franchise QB Caleb Williams.

While the Bears still have D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze in the receiving corps, Chicago moved on fromKeenan Allen and replaced him with Luther Burden III.

Burden was regarded as a first-round prospect for part of the 2025 season. His numbers significantly fell from 1,212 receiving yards in 2023 to 676 yards a season ago. He slipped to the second round, but Burden remains an exciting utility player.

This feels like a near perfect fit for Burden. Johnson is a creative play caller who should get the ball in Burden's hands any which way, including rushing attempts.

Burden has a 129.5 ADP, which may be a little high for a wideout likely in line to be the offense's third or fourth target. Overall, this is more to do with believing in the Bears offense with Williams slinging the rock while Johnson calls the plays. Colston Loveland is an intriguing rookie tight end, too, carrying a 142.0 ADP. Chicago's offense across the board is worth monitoring.

