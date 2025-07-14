Each Golfer's Past Results at The Open Championship Entering 2025 at Royal Portrush

2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush : The final men's golf major of the year is being held at Royal Portrush, marking its third time hosting The Open and the first since Shane Lowry’s dominant win in 2019.

: The final men's golf major of the year is being held at Royal Portrush, marking its third time hosting The Open and the first since Shane Lowry’s dominant win in 2019. Top Performers and Historical Context : Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, and Xander Schauffele are among the top contenders based on recent Open Championship performances, with Rahm leading in total strokes gained over the last five events.

: Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, and Xander Schauffele are among the top contenders based on recent Open Championship performances, with Rahm leading in total strokes gained over the last five events. 2019 Royal Portrush Notes: Each of the top three at Royal Portrush in 2019 -- Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tony Finau -- are in the field this year.

The fourth and final men's golf major is here for 2025.

The world's best golfers are teeing it up this week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. This marks the third Open Championship at Royal Portrush and the second time it has hosted since 1951.

Shane Lowry beat the field by six shots back in 2019 to claim his first and only major championship to date.

Let's take a look at recent performance at The Open Championship and shine a spotlight on golfers in this year's field who started here in 2019.

2019 British Open at Royal Portrush

Back in 2019, Shane Lowry shot a 67-67-63-72 to finish -15 in a dominant performance at Royal Portrush.

Tommy Fleetwood finished -9, six shots back, and only three other golfers -- Tony Finau (-7), Brooks Koepka (-6), and Lee Westwood (-6) -- finished better than -5.

Here's a look at every golfer's finish in 2019, among the golfers in this year's Open Championship field.

British Open betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds 2019 Shane Lowry $11,000 +3000 1 Tommy Fleetwood $11,500 +2800 2 Tony Finau $8,600 +12000 3 Brooks Koepka $10,300 +5500 4 Lee Westwood $7,300 +60000 4 Tyrrell Hatton $11,200 +3300 6 Robert MacIntyre $10,800 +3500 6 View Full Table ChevronDown

How Have Golfers Performed at the British Open in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five Opens, which dates back to 2019 at Royal Portrush because there was no event held in 2020.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2019 Jon Rahm $11,600 +1200 2.45 49.01 7 2 34 3 11 Shane Lowry $11,000 +3000 2.56 46.00 6 MC 21 12 1 Xander Schauffele $11,400 +2500 2.10 42.01 1 17 15 26 41 Jordan Spieth $10,400 +5500 2.05 41.01 25 23 8 2 20 Tommy Fleetwood $11,500 +2800 2.02 36.42 MC 10 4 33 2 Brian Harman $8,800 +12000 1.93 34.71 60 1 6 19 MC Scottie Scheffler $13,900 +450 2.02 32.34 7 23 21 8 - View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable Open Championship History

In terms of total strokes gained over the last five British Opens, here are the top-ranked golfers among this year's field.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm actually leads the way by this measure, which makes a lot of sense given that he's made five straight cuts at The Open Championship while finishing top-12 in four of the last five and top-seven in three of the last four.

In 2019, Rahm was T11 at Royal Portrush.

This year at majors, Rahm has finished T14 at the Masters, T8 at the PGA Championship, and T7 at the U.S. Open.

Shane Lowry

Not only does Shane Lowry rate out second-best by this measure, he won back in 2019 at this very course.

Since then, Lowry was T12, T21, cut, and 6th at The Open.

Notably, Lowry's 2019 win at Royal Portrush snapped a streak of four straight missed cuts at The Open.

He enters with great iron play but some spotty short game.

Xander Schauffele

Last year's winner, Xander Schauffele has made all seven cuts at The Open in his career, though his low finish was T41 at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Still, six top-26 results at this championship in seven tries bodes well for Xander leading in as the defending champion.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's finishes at The Open the last five years read T20, 2nd, T8, T23, and T25.

He actually has a seven-start streak of finishing T25 or better at The Open, and that started with a win in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.

In total, Spieth has made all 11 cuts at Opens in his career with 8 top-25 finishes.

Tommy Fleetwood

That Tommy Fleetwood makes the list here with a missed cut in 2024 tells you how good he's been otherwise in recent Opens (and potentially how volatile this tournament tends to be, too).

But from 2018 through 2023, Fleetwood finished T12, 2nd (at Royal Portrush), T33, T4, and T10.

Brian Harman

Brian Harman's 2023 win at Royal Liverpool is bookended by a T6 in 2022 and a T60 last year.

Harman also was T19 in 2021 -- but missed the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019.

In fact, that was his fourth straight missed cut at The Open after debuting with a T26 in 2014 at Royal Liverpool where he went on to win nine years later.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler is on the list despite just four starts (his first Open was in 2021, meaning he didn't play Royal Portrush in 2019).

Scheffler has finished T8, T21, T23, and T7 at The Open but has not yet putted above the field average in any of his three measured events with strokes gained data.

Cameron Young

Cameron Young is on the list with just three starts and no wins. He was runner-up in 2022 at St. Andrews and then T8 in 2023 at Royal Liverpool and T31 at Royal Troon last year.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith's missed cut at Royal Troon last year broke a streak of five straight made cuts at The Open.

Of course, he won in 2022 at St. Andrews in dramatic fashion but otherwise has no finishes better than T20 (2019 at Royal Liverpool).

Collin Morikawa

Since a win in 2021 at Royal St. George's in his debut at The Open, Collin Morikawa has gone missed cut, missed cut, and T16 at this tournament.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's 2014 win at Royal Liverpool predates this specific sample we're digging into, yet he is 11th on the list due to finishes of T46, 3rd, and T6 in three years between 2021 and 2023.

Notably, Rory missed the cut here in 2019 and also last year at Royal Troon.

Viktor Hovland

Another golfer who missed the cut last year at The Open despite some good form otherwise is Viktor Hovland.

Hovland started his Open Championship career with finishes of T12, T4, and T13.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.