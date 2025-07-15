2 Best Player Prop Bets for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

There will be no shortage of talent on the field for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, with the best players from the American League and National League squaring off at Truist Park. Betting on the MLB All-Star Game can be a bit risky due to batters not playing the full nine innings and pitchers typically getting pulled after one inning of work.

That being said, there are endless markets to choose from on FanDuel Sportsbook for this year's showdown between the AL and NL All-Stars.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special offer for users betting on the All-Star game today!

Ahead of Tuesday's contest, which player props are standing out?

2025 MLB All-Star Game Player Prop Picks

Jacob Misiorowski -- the No. 4 prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers -- made his debut in the majors back on June 12, and one thing is for certain: he throws the baseball pretty hard. Across his first 5 starts and 25.2 innings pitched, Misiorowski is in the 99th percentile for his fastball velocity (99.3 MPH), and he's tossing his electric four-seam fastball 53.5% of the time.

Taking that into account, I'm interested in backing Misiorowski's first pitch to be clocked in between 100.0 and 100.9 MPH during Tuesday's game. Of his 216 four-seam fastballs thrown this season, 61 of them have traveled at 100.0-100.9 MPH, compared to 46 of his four-seam fastballs showing up on the radar at 99.0-99.9 MPH.

Jacob Misiorowski Velocity of First Pitch Jacob Misiorowski Velocity of First Pitch Jacob Misiorowski 100.0 - 100.9 MPH +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

While Misiorowski will likely get one inning (at most) to showcase his arm, I'm expecting him to come out firing by deploying his blazing four-seam fastball as his first pitch in his MLB All-Star game debut.

Once again, the majority of the hitters in the MLB All-Star game are going to see up to two plate appearances, which is why the odds for each player -- aside from Aaron Judge -- to record a hit are at plus odds. Even with a limited number of at-bats headed his way, Will Smith is in a decent spot to tally at least one hit in Tuesday's contest.

Backing Smith in the hits market is somewhat just me playing the numbers game, as the AL have five left-handed starters/relievers available. Smith has had no issues dispatching southpaws this season, posting the 7th-best wOBA (.433), 7th-best wRC+ (183), and 14th-best ISO (.258) in baseball versus left-handed pitchers.

To Record A Hit To Record A Hit Will Smith +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even if the AL has a right-handed hurler on the bump, Smith is also registering a .409 wOBA, 167 wRC+, and .203 ISO in that split.

