FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

MLB All-Star Game Starting Pitchers: Historical AL and NL Starters by Year

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

MLB All-Star Game Starting Pitchers: Historical AL and NL Starters by Year

Getting the starting nod at the MLB All-Star Game is no small feat.

It places pitchers into the history books along with some of the game's best arms of all-time.

Let's take a look at the starting pitcher for the American League and the National League for every MLB All-Star Game in history.

MLB All-Star Game Starting Pitchers by Year

Here's a breakdown of the starting pitchers for the AL and NL in every MLB All-Star Game to date.

Year
American League Starter
National League Starter
2024Corbin BurnesPaul Skenes
2023Gerrit ColeZac Gallen
2022Shane McClanahanClayton Kershaw
2021Shohei OhtaniMax Scherzer
2020No GameNo Game
2019Justin VerlanderHyun Jin Ryu
2018Chris SaleMax Scherzer

Which Pitcher Has Started the Most MLB All-Star Games in History?

Three pitchers have started five different MLB All-Star Games.

  • Lefty Gomez (1933, 1934, 1935, 1937, and 1938)
  • Robin Roberts (1950, 1951, 1953, 1954, and 1955)
  • Don Drysdale (1959, 1959, 1962, 1964, and 1968)
    • The MLB held two All-Star Games per year from 1959 to 1962, and Drysdale started both games in 1959 for the NL.

Which bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup