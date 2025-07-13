MLB All-Star Game Starting Pitchers: Historical AL and NL Starters by Year

Getting the starting nod at the MLB All-Star Game is no small feat.

It places pitchers into the history books along with some of the game's best arms of all-time.

Let's take a look at the starting pitcher for the American League and the National League for every MLB All-Star Game in history.

MLB All-Star Game Starting Pitchers by Year

Here's a breakdown of the starting pitchers for the AL and NL in every MLB All-Star Game to date.

Year American League Starter National League Starter 2024 Corbin Burnes Paul Skenes 2023 Gerrit Cole Zac Gallen 2022 Shane McClanahan Clayton Kershaw 2021 Shohei Ohtani Max Scherzer 2020 No Game No Game 2019 Justin Verlander Hyun Jin Ryu 2018 Chris Sale Max Scherzer View Full Table ChevronDown

Which Pitcher Has Started the Most MLB All-Star Games in History?

Three pitchers have started five different MLB All-Star Games.

Lefty Gomez (1933, 1934, 1935, 1937, and 1938)

Robin Roberts (1950, 1951, 1953, 1954, and 1955)

Don Drysdale (1959, 1959, 1962, 1964, and 1968) The MLB held two All-Star Games per year from 1959 to 1962, and Drysdale started both games in 1959 for the NL.



Which bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.