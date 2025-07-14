Where Should We Draft CeeDee Lamb in 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts?

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL season with a 10.5-win total and favorable odds to make the postseason. They went 3-6 before Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending hamstring injury and ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Dallas' down year coincided with so-so fantasy output from CeeDee Lamb -- at least by his standards.

Can Lamb get back to putting up league-winning numbers in 2025?

Let's check out Lamb's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season and decipher where he should be selected in fantasy football drafts.

CeeDee Lamb's Fantasy Football Outlook for 2025

Lamb totaled 1,194 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 152 targets through 15 games in 2024.

Those marks earned him a WR8 finish though he fared sixth in half-PPR points per game (14.2) among wideouts who played more than 12 contests. All in all, it was a tough break for Lamb's fantasy managers. According to FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) data, CeeDee was the second wide receiver and third overall player to be selected in 2024 fantasy football drafts.

Although he did not meet fantasy expectations last season, Lamb was a tough prospect to deny after churning out a WR1 finish and posting nearly 20 more half-PPR points than the next-best wideout in 2023. We have reason to believe he can work his way back to said production this upcoming campaign.

For starters, Prescott will be back in the fold after missing nine games with a hamstring injury in 2024. After Dak got injured in Week 9, Lamb went four straight contests without scoring or cracking 100 yards.

The Cowboys' offense got more dynamic this offseason, too. They traded for George Pickens, who will serve as an ideal and much-needed sidekick for Lamb. Although Lamb's overall target share (27.3% in 2024) may take a slight hit with Pickens in the fold, he figures to make up for it -- and then some -- with key coverage heading Pickens' way.

To add, Lamb is a candidate to enjoy positive scoring regression this season. He posted a 5.8% touchdown rate in 2022 and a 6.6% touchdown rate in 2023 -- good for a combined 6.2% touchdown rate across those two seasons. He logged only a 3.9% touchdown rate (6 touchdowns on 152 targets) in 2024. Some of that is thanks to Cooper Rush taking over for Prescott halfway through the season, but Lamb is nonetheless due for more scores this go around.

With that, let's check out where you should draft Lamb this season.

Where Should We Draft CeeDee Lamb in 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts?

Lamb is currently the third wide receiver and fifth overall player to be taken off the board in 2025 fantasy football drafts, per FantasyPros' ADP data.

The masses might end up being lower on Lamb, be it due to Prescott doubters, Cowboy doubters (7.5-win total at FanDuel Sportsbook), or fallout from Lamb's poor ROI in 2024.

I think we should be a bit higher on Lamb, and I'd personally have no issue nabbing him in front of Justin Jefferson, who is the second wideout being drafted behind only Ja'Marr Chase.

Unlike Jefferson, who will be catching passes from the rookie J.J. McCarthy this season, Lamb's got a proven fantasy-friendly QB on his side in Prescott. They connected for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, which helped Lamb earn firm top-dog status at his position that campaign.

With touchdown regression (possibly) on his side and a new face to draw defensive attention in Pickens, Lamb is primed to bounce back in a big way this year. It helps that he's proven quite durable. Lamb was shut down in Dallas' final two games last season, but those were the only contests the 26-year-old has missed during his five-year career.

I'll make no argument for the consensus first-round pick to be selected in front of Chase in fantasy drafts, though you could feel good about taking Lamb as early as fourth overall, and third overall in PPR formats wouldn't be the biggest reach known to man.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.