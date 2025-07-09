Who Has the Most MLB Home Run Derby Wins?

The MLB Home Run Derby is one of the most popular All-Star events in all of sports, routinely attracting baseball's top sluggers.

Throughout Derby history, some of the game's most powerful hitters have been crowned champion. But who has the most Home Run Derby wins of all time?

Most MLB Home Run Derby Wins

A total of 34 players have won the MLB Home Run Derby, but only four have won more than once.

Ken Griffey Jr. (3)

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has the most Home Run Derby wins with three. He is the only three-time winner in the event's history.

Griffey first won the Derby in 1994 before winning consecutive titles in '98 and '99.

Pete Alonso (2)

Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby in consecutive events in 2019 and 2021; the 2020 event was cancelled.

He has one of the most legendary single rounds to date, smashing a then-record 35 first-round home runs in 2021. His 514-foot blast that year is the third-longest Derby dinger in the Statcast era.

Alonso participated in the event every year from 2019 to 2024. He is the all-time leader in home runs at the Derby with 207.

Yoenis Céspedes (2)

Yoenis Céspedes also has two Home Run Derby wins, taking home the crown in 2013 and 2014.

He won the 2013 Derby with relative ease and dominating 2014 with twice as many dingers as the next-closest hitter.

Prince Fielder (2)

Prince Fielder is the fourth (and final) slugger with multiple Home Run Derby wins.

Fielder first won the Derby in 2009, returning for his second title in 2012.

MLB Home Run Derby Winners List

Here is the full list of MLB Home Run Derby winners dating back to 1985.

Year Home Run Derby Winner 1985 Dave Parker 1986 Wally Joyner 1986 Darryl Strawberry 1987 Andre Dawson 1988 -- 1989 Eric Davis 1989 Rubén Sierra View Full Table ChevronDown

