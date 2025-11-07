Brandon Gdula

Brandon is the Senior Managing Editor at FanDuel Research. He, along with Jim Sannes, is a co-host of The Heat Check Fantasy Podcast, which has been nominated for multi-sport Podcast of the Year Awards by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) seven times, winning three times. Brandon was named the FSWA’s Golf Writer of the Year for 2018.

He has earned a bachelor’s in English Literature and a minor in creative writing from the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown. He also earned a master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication (with a concentration in International Finance for some reason) at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.

When not watching sports, Brandon is most likely with his wife and three cats, watching wrestling, lifting weights, or trying to make a tee time.