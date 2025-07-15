FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

When Does NFL Training Camp Start? 2025 Schedule, Dates For Every Team

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

Subscribe to our newsletter

When Does NFL Training Camp Start? 2025 Schedule, Dates For Every Team

The 2025 NFL season is right around the corner. With Week 1 less than two months away, teams across the league are gearing up for training camp.

For some teams, rookies have already begun reporting to camp. For others, training camp doesn't begin until next week. But by July 23rd, all 32 NFL teams will have rookies and veterans alike on the practice field.

Let's dive into when NFL training camp starts, sifting through the schedule and dates for every team.

NFL Training Camp Schedule

The Los Angeles Chargers were the first team to have rookies report on July 12th. The rest of the rookie class will trickle in throughout the week.

LA is also the first team to have veterans on the field, with an announced report date of June 16th. Most other teams begin veteran camp early next week.

Check out the full NFL training camp schedule below.

Team
Location
Rookies
Veterans
ChargersEl Segundo, CA7/127/16
49ersSanta Clara, CA7/157/22
BillsRochester, NY7/157/22
DolphinsMiami Gardens, FL7/157/22
GiantsEast Rutherford, NJ7/157/22
RavensOwings Mills, MD7/157/22
SeahawksRenton, WA7/157/22

Stay glued to FanDuel Research for all your preseason NFL content leading into the 2025 season.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup