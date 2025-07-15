When Does NFL Training Camp Start? 2025 Schedule, Dates For Every Team

The 2025 NFL season is right around the corner. With Week 1 less than two months away, teams across the league are gearing up for training camp.

For some teams, rookies have already begun reporting to camp. For others, training camp doesn't begin until next week. But by July 23rd, all 32 NFL teams will have rookies and veterans alike on the practice field.

Let's dive into when NFL training camp starts, sifting through the schedule and dates for every team.

NFL Training Camp Schedule

The Los Angeles Chargers were the first team to have rookies report on July 12th. The rest of the rookie class will trickle in throughout the week.

LA is also the first team to have veterans on the field, with an announced report date of June 16th. Most other teams begin veteran camp early next week.

Check out the full NFL training camp schedule below.

Team Location Rookies Veterans Chargers El Segundo, CA 7/12 7/16 49ers Santa Clara, CA 7/15 7/22 Bills Rochester, NY 7/15 7/22 Dolphins Miami Gardens, FL 7/15 7/22 Giants East Rutherford, NJ 7/15 7/22 Ravens Owings Mills, MD 7/15 7/22 Seahawks Renton, WA 7/15 7/22 View Full Table ChevronDown

