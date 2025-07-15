2025 MLB All-Star Game Best Bets and Predictions

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes place at 8 p.m. ET tonight from Truist Park in Atlanta. It'll be a showcase for the game's best players, and here are the starting lineups for each side:

All-Star games can be tricky to bet for a few reasons, chief among them being how volatile playing time can be for all of the participants, but let's dive into the MLB All-Star Game betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and see if we can find some value.

2025 MLB All-Star Game Betting Picks

While both sides have pretty loaded lineups, the National League's offense is especially ridiculous.

Will Smith (.415 wOBA), Kyle Tucker (.391 expected wOBA, 17 HRs), Francisco Lindor (19 HRs) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (25 HRs, 27 SBs) are hitting 6-7-8-9. I mean, come on. Should they be hitting that low in the order is another conversation, but the NL lineup has some serious depth and pop. In addition to that bottom-of-the-order trio, the Senior Circuit boasts Shohei Ohtani (.429 expected wOBA), Ronald Acuna Jr. (.437 wOBA), Ketel Marte (.425 expected wOBA) and Freddie Freeman (.360 wOBA) in the first four spots.

It's not just the starting hitters, either, as the NL has Elly De La Cruz (18 HRs, 25 SBs), Corbin Carroll (.384 expected wOBA, 21 HRs), Pete Alonso (.416 expected wOBA, 21 HRs) and Kyle Schwarber (.420 expected wOBA, 30 HRs) as reserves.

Pitching-wise, NL starter Paul Skenes won't know what to do with a real offense backing him up. Jokes aside, Skenes (3.16 SIERA) is likely the worse starter tonight between he and the AL's Tarik Skubal (2.38 SIERA), but the gap isn't much. After Skenes, the NL is spoiled for choices between the likes of SPs Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Logan Webb and Jacob Misiorowski alongside lights-out RPs such as Edwin Diaz, Robert Suarez and Trevor Megill.

All in all, I see the NL as the better and deeper side and like the idea of backing them to win.

Pitching tends to dominate the All-Star Game, especially in recent years.

Here are the total runs over the last eight All-Star Games -- 8, 5, 5, 7, 7, 14, 3 and 6. The total has surpassed eight runs just once in that time, and it's gone under 7.5 runs in six of the eight affairs.

It makes sense. As good as the hitters are, the pitchers are equally as talented, and the hurlers know they're pitching just an inning or two, so they can go full throttle the whole time, which usually results in a velocity bump from the SPs as they get to pitch like relievers usually do. Plus, outside of the starting lineups, the rest of the hitters will be coming in cold off the bench and trying to hit an elite pitcher -- not an easy task.

Multi-run dingers are a quick way to spoil an under, and that's a legit concern given how many power hitters are in this game. But there have actually been a decent amount of jacks in recent years with 10 homers over the last four All-Star Games, yet those four games have averaged 6.25 runs. It's just really hard to get on base in this game.

