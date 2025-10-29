NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9

The NFL lineup in Week 9, which includes the Denver Broncos taking on the Houston Texans, is not one to miss.

Here is everything you need to know about the betting odds for Week 9 in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Ravens

When the Baltimore Ravens (2-5) and the Miami Dolphins (2-6) meet on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 8:15 p.m. ET, they will both be aiming to maintain momentum after winning their last tilt. The Ravens won 30-16 against the Bears, and the Dolphins are coming off a 34-10 victory over the Falcons.

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Ravens (64.40% win probability)

Ravens (64.40% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-7.5)

Baltimore (-7.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Giants vs. 49ers

Christian McCaffrey will lead the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) into their battle versus the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants Projected Favorite: 49ers (62.15% win probability)

49ers (62.15% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-2.5)

San Francisco (-2.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Packers vs. Panthers

The 1 p.m. ET tilt on Nov. 2 between the Carolina Panthers (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) should be a fun matchup, as Rico Dowdle has been one of the NFL's top runners this year, and the Packers have been a top-five run defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 78.9 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

Game Preview: Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (86.09% win probability)

Packers (86.09% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-12.5)

Green Bay (-12.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

44.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bengals vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears (4-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a matchup between two star pass-catchers in Rome Odunze and Ja'Marr Chase.

Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Bears (62.27% win probability)

Bears (62.27% win probability) Spread: Chicago (-2.5)

Chicago (-2.5) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

51.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Texans vs. Broncos

Courtland Sutton, who ranks 10th-best in the NFL in receiving yards, will attempt to lead the charge for the Denver Broncos (6-2) on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET, when they visit the Houston Texans (3-4) and their fourth-best pass defense (178.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (63.03% win probability)

Texans (63.03% win probability) Spread: Houston (-1.5)

Houston (-1.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Steelers vs. Colts

One of the best quarterbacks in football will be featured when Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts (7-1) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Colts (65.52% win probability)

Colts (65.52% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-3)

Indianapolis (-3) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

50.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Falcons

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will get a challenge when they collide with the New England Patriots (6-2), who own the league's second-best run D, on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Robinson ranks seventh-best in the NFL in rushing yards.

Game Preview: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Patriots (78.04% win probability)

Patriots (78.04% win probability) Spread: New England (-5.5)

New England (-5.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

45.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions (5-2) are set to collide with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. In their previous tilts, the Lions defeated the Buccaneers 24-9, and the Vikings lost 37-10 to the Chargers.

Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (82.34% win probability)

Lions (82.34% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-8.5)

Detroit (-8.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Titans vs. Chargers

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Titans (1-7) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).

Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Chargers (67.89% win probability)

Chargers (67.89% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-9.5)

Los Angeles (-9.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Rams vs. Saints

With an offense that ranks 29th in the NFL at 16.0 points per game, the New Orleans Saints (1-7) have their work cut out for them against the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) and their third-ranked defense (16.7 points allowed per game). The two teams meet at 4:05 p.m. ET on Nov. 2.

Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Rams (89.22% win probability)

Rams (89.22% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-14.5)

Los Angeles (-14.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both squads lost their previous tilt, as the Jaguars were taken down by the Rams 35-7, and the Raiders lost 31-0 to the Chiefs.

Game Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Jaguars (53.42% win probability)

Jaguars (53.42% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-3)

Jacksonville (-3) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bills vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, in a matchup between a pair of the best offensive performers in football in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back James Cook.

Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (53.25% win probability)

Bills (53.25% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-1.5)

Kansas City (-1.5) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

