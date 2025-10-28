Lions vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

The Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings in NFL action on Sunday.

Lions vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (82.3%)

Lions vs Vikings Point Spread

The Lions are 8.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -105 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Vikings Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Lions-Vikings on Nov. 2, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Lions vs Vikings Moneyline

Minnesota is a +390 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -510 favorite on the road.

Lions vs Vikings Betting Trends

Detroit's record against the spread is 5-2-0.

The Lions have covered every time (2-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Lions have seen three of their seven games go over the point total.

The Vikings have three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

Out of seven Vikings games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Lions vs Vikings Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-510) | MIN: (+390)

DET: (-510) | MIN: (+390) Spread: DET: -8.5 (-115) | MIN: +8.5 (-105)

DET: -8.5 (-115) | MIN: +8.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

