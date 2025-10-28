Patriots vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the New England Patriots facing the Atlanta Falcons.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Patriots vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (78%)

Patriots vs Falcons Point Spread

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Patriots are -105 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -115 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Falcons Over/Under

The over/under for the Patriots versus Falcons matchup on Nov. 2 has been set at 45.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Patriots vs Falcons Moneyline

The Patriots vs Falcons moneyline has the Patriots as a -240 favorite, while the Falcons are a +198 underdog on the road.

Patriots vs Falcons Betting Trends

New England has beaten the spread six times in eight games.

The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Patriots have seen four of their eight games go over the point total.

The Falcons' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

The Falcons have had one game (out of seven) hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Falcons analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Falcons Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NE: (-240) | ATL: (+198)

NE: (-240) | ATL: (+198) Spread: NE: -5.5 (-105) | ATL: +5.5 (-115)

NE: -5.5 (-105) | ATL: +5.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!