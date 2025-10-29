Chiefs vs Bills Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the NFL squads in action on Sunday, versus the Buffalo Bills.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Bills Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (53.2%)

Chiefs vs Bills Point Spread

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Bills. The Chiefs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bills are -110 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Bills Over/Under

The over/under for Chiefs-Bills on Nov. 2 is 52.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Chiefs vs Bills Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Chiefs vs. Bills reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-126) and Buffalo as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Chiefs vs Bills Betting Trends

Kansas City has covered the spread five times in eight games.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, three of the Chiefs' eight games have hit the over.

The Bills have three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

Buffalo is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been four Bills games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

Chiefs vs Bills Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | BUF: (+108)

KC: (-126) | BUF: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-110) | BUF: +1.5 (-110)

KC: -1.5 (-110) | BUF: +1.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

