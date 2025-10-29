MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 29
Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +154 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)