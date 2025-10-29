Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 5 on Oct. 29
The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the World Series.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | TOR: (+172)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.35 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA
The Dodgers will look to Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) versus the Blue Jays and Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA). Snell's team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Snell's team is 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Yesavage's starts. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Yesavage starts this season -- they won both.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (53.4%)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +172 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -100 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -120.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Oct. 29 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 91 wins in the 154 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 33 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 82 of their 174 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 77-97-0 in 174 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 47 of the 83 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (56.6%).
- Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 175 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 96 of those games (96-72-7).
- The Blue Jays have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 100-75-0 ATS.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- His batting average ranks 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with three walks.
- Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.
- Freeman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Guerrero brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with three doubles, four home runs, eight walks and five RBIs.
- George Springer leads his team with 153 hits and a .397 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette has accumulated a team-high .483 slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement has 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .277.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
