Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 5 on Oct. 29

The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the World Series.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | TOR: (+172)

LAD: (-205) | TOR: (+172) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.35 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) versus the Blue Jays and Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA). Snell's team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Snell's team is 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Yesavage's starts. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Yesavage starts this season -- they won both.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.4%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +172 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -100 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -120.

The over/under for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Oct. 29 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 91 wins in the 154 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 33 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 82 of their 174 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 77-97-0 in 174 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 47 of the 83 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (56.6%).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 175 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 96 of those games (96-72-7).

The Blue Jays have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 100-75-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with three walks.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Freeman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Guerrero brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with three doubles, four home runs, eight walks and five RBIs.

George Springer leads his team with 153 hits and a .397 OBP. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has accumulated a team-high .483 slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .277.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

